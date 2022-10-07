Werewolf by Night Special Discussion

While there are a lot of properties that Marvel has that may not be able to sustain a full series (though this isn’t one of them), the potential for specials and event kinds of projects makes for some good exploitation. Marvel Studios previously revealed plans for a Halloween 2022 special for Werewolf by Night. It’s set for an October 7th, 2022 debut as part of Phase 4. The special is directed by Michael Giacchino.
The cast includes:
- Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night
- Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone
- Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa
- Al Hamacher as Billy Swan
- Eugenie Bondurant as Linda
- Kirk Thatcher as Jovan
- Jaycob Maya
- Daniel J. Watts
- Leonardo Nam
There are a couple of different characters that have held the name over the years, the original Jack Russell from 1972, and then Jake Gomez from the new incarnation in 2020.
Property Concept: A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Castle following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.