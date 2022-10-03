El Hilo Político del Lunes apoya las protestas en Irán

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who famously declined Marlon Brandon’s best actor Oscar in 1973, has died. She was 75. USA Today

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 98th birthday

Carter became the oldest living US president in history after the passing of George H. W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at 94. In recent years, he has kept a low public profile due to the coronavirus pandemic but has continued to speak out about risks to democracy around the world, a longtime cause of his. CNN

Ilhan Omar’s Staff Wins Union As Part of Union Push Among Congressional Staffers

Nearly eight months after congressional staffers around the country went public with their union drive, the Congressional Workers Union (CWU) is moving through its first round of union elections. On July 18 — the very day their newly granted right to organize and bargain collectively kicked in — staff aides filed for formal election petitions with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights in eight House of Representatives offices: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), Rep. Jesús García (D-IL), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Teen Vogue

With anti-LGBTQ laws proliferating, older activists say history is repeating itself

Despite major progress in recent years in the fight for LGBTQ equality, older LGBTQ activists say the country is seeing increased political pushback against the LGBTQ communities, reminiscent of past anti-LGBTQ movements they lived through during the 20th century. ABC

Biden calls for Latino, women’s museums to be built on National Mall

Speaking at the White House’s official Hispanic Heritage Month reception, Biden endorsed the push to include the museums in the country’s most-visited national park, lending his support to a key symbolic demand made by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) on Thursday. The Hill

Students, faculty gather at Harvard to protest Iran’s treatment of women

Around 100 students and faculty came together on campus, turning their anger to action for Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for her loose head covering. “Iranian women are asking us, the international community, to be their voice as they’re being silenced in Iran,” said Saba Mehrzad. CBS News

Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities

Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. CNN

A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control

Elina Asensio says custody evaluator Mark Kilmer downplayed her father’s felony child abuse charge in evaluating whether her father should have custody of her. Pro Publica

Abortion Walkout Will See Students at More Than 50 Schools Protesting for Reproductive Rights

On October 6, classrooms may look a little emptier than usual as students from more than 50 universities, colleges, and high schools across the country plan to participate in the Day of Student Action for Reproductive Justice. Teen Vogue

Families Of The Uvalde Shooting Victims Are Camping Outside The School District’s Office Demanding Action

“We did everything how they wanted to and nothing was done, so now we’re doing it our way. I guarantee I’m a lot more stubborn than they are.” Buzzfeed News

‘Hocus Pocus’ Put A Spell on the Drag Community

Almost 30 years since the film’s premiere, Hocus Pocus’s legacy has evolved from a theatrical flop to a iconic piece of queer cinema. It’s a bond so strong that Disney cast RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Ginger, Kornbread, and Kahmora, to appear as drag Sanderson sisters in the film. But several drag queens say drag culture isn’t just important to Hocus Pocus — it kept the film’s legacy alive. Rolling Stone

What Do Americans Think About Trans Rights?

Americans agree on certain policies regarding transgender people but not on others, notes the Pew Research Center. Advocate

How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness: A Step-by-Step Guide

The application is set to launch in early October. Although the official deadline is more than a year away, December 31, 2023, the office advises applicants to apply by November 15 to receive forgiveness by December 31 of this year, when the student loan repayment pause will end. Teen Vogue

Russia vetoes U.N. resolution on proclaimed annexations, China abstains

Russia on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania condemning Moscow’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, with Russia’s strategic partner China abstaining from the vote. Reuters

Thousands of Brazilians queue to vote in Dublin seeking to end ‘hell’ of Bolsonaro

Thousands of Brazilians in Ireland queued for several hours to cast overseas votes in the country’s presidential election, where left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking to unseat right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Irish Times

Polls put Lula on brink of comeback victory over Bolsonaro in Brazil

But hopes leftwing former president will defeat Jair Bolsonaro tempered by fear a runoff contest could mean weeks of turmoil and violence The Guardian

Kuwaiti government steps down

The government of the Gulf state has had its letter of resignation accepted amid a standoff with the country’s democratically elected parliament. Deutsche Welle

At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium crush

At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia’s National Police Chief in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time. CNN

Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety

Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. Reuters

Cubans protest over power outages four days after Hurricane Ian

Given the stress that people without power are under, the atmosphere at the Vedado protest was calm. Police didn’t interfere with the protest, there were no arrests. Instead, the state opted to send officials, accompanied by party members, to talk with protesters. The Guardian

More trouble for Truss as Tory conference begins amid collapse in support

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has admitted she should have done more to “lay the ground” for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows, government borrowing costs soar, and a collapse in support for her ruling party in opinion polls. EuroNews

Internet freedom activists scramble to help Iranians evade Tehran’s digital crackdown

Tech-savvy protesters and Iranian authorities play a cat and mouse game as the regime tries to muzzle angry demonstrations. NBC News

How Iran’s Hijab Protest Movement Became So Powerful

Four decades after the Islamic Revolution, simmering tensions have come to a head. What sets the current wave of protests apart from those that came before? The New Yorker

As protests continue in Cuba, activists worry U.S. aid may offer a lifeline to the government

“This is a message for President Biden: Do not not stabilize the communist regime of Cuba, Russia’s main ally in the Western Hemisphere.,” said Orlando Gutiérrez, the coordinator of Asamblea de La Resistencia, a group of several Cuban exiles organizations based in Miami. “If American humanitarian aid is going to be sent to Cuba, let it be by institutions that are not under the control of the regime such as the Catholic Church, the Evangelical Churches and the Great Masonic Brotherhood, or by the multiple dissident groups throughout the Island. The regime has too long a history of stealing, wasting and diverting humanitarian aid from abroad.” Miami Herald

Humiliation for Vladimir Putin as Ukrainians liberate key city of Lyman

Military defeat in Donetsk comes hours after Moscow declared that the region was Russian territory ‘for ever’ The Guardian

