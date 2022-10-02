suburbanbatherson night thread

Once upon a time, YouTube was home to the most amazing channel. For several years in the late aughties and early 2010’s, a YouTube user going by the name of suburbanbatherson (their username more likely than not a nod to this song by The Residents) uploaded over 300 videos of interesting (and often obscure) music accompanied by stunning complementary visuals (mostly taken from an array of vintage TV recordings and films). And then, the copyright bots came along and ruined everything. As far as I know, these are the only suburbanbatherson-related videos remaining on YouTube.

Some time after their YouTube account was terminated, suburbanbatherson resurfaced with a channel over at Vimeo and it briefly appeared that they would be re-uploading the mind-blowing videos that were deleted from YouTube over there. And then: nothing.

suburbanbatherson resurfaced again in 2014, this time with a new YouTube channel featuring two short teaser trailers promoting a book available for download. And then: nothing again.

As of this writing, suburbanbatherson’s Vimeo account and second YouTube account have remained inactive for close to a decade now, and to my knowledge the videos have yet to resurface elsewhere. If anyone else remember this YouTube channel (or has any further information regarding the uploader or the videos) please let us know!

OPTIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT: What “lost” online pop culture-related things do you remember?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

