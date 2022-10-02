WW 193 – Super Smash Wolves: Day 2

Ness unleashed a surge of PK Flash, hoping it would stun some enemy some enemy lurking in the dark. What he failed to see to what figure waiting in the shadows behind him — who gave him a stunning, Knock-Out blow of their own.

MSD / Kuzzik is dead. They were Ness, a Town-alligned Roleblocker.

Players MSD – Ness (Town) Flubba April Wasp – Villager (Town) Lindsay Sic – Steve (Town) Hayes Beinggreen Raven Marlowe Queequeg Ralph Grumproro Josephus ByCracky Narrow Side Character Cork [collapse]

Factions 14 11 Super Smash Bros (Town) 4 Puppet Fighters (Scum) [collapse]

Characters These are the 18 Characters Present in this Game. Any powers these characters possess is a secret, and their alignment was assigned at random. Mario Donkey Kong Samus Yoshi Kirby Pikachu Luigi Ness – Each night, you can use PK Flash, which will immobilize another player (Role Blocker). Peach Bowser Zelda Young Link Villager – If the other players vote to kill you, they will set off a Wasp Nest. You will still die, but one of the players who voted for you will die with you. Wii Fit Trainer Greninja Inkling Byleth Steve – Each Night, you’ll be able to build fortifications around another player (Jailer). [collapse]

Rules Traditional werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Character Assignment: Each Player has been Assigned a Role Based on a Smash Bros. Fighter. These Fighters have different abilities and Win Conditions in some cases. Town/Scum Alignment was assigned at random. Your role is not public info, but there is no rule against you revealing it. Role Play: Role-Playing is Encouraged but Not Required. You may Role-Play as any Character you want. You do not have to Role Play as your assigned Fighter, but you are technically allowed to. Order of Actions: Due to the secrecy of Role Powers, the Order of Night Actions is not public info. Participation: Please try to make a minimum of three posts per day. Do not quote from Private Discord Messages. Do not Edit Comments without permission. If the Vote is Tied at Twilight, we go into Sudden Death Mode, where the next vote cast that breaks the tie will end the Day. If the tie remains unbroken 10 Minutes after Twilight, I will then determine the Death by RNG. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4th, at 1PM CST.

