Svengoolie Discussion Thread 10/1/2021: SVENSTRAVAGANZA! Three and a half hours of Svengoolie!

Lots to watch tonight! First off, at 7PMEST (an hour early), Trilogy of Terror! From the MeTV website…

“Three bizarre horror stories all of which star Karen Black in four different roles playing tormented women.”

Next, at 9PMEST, Svengoolie Uncrypted!

“After 43 years in his warm and cozy dungeon, master horror host, Svengoolie leaves on an epic journey filled with celebrity encounters; long lost archives; a search for lost memorabilia and a celebration that could only take place in Berwyn, Illinois.”

And finally, at 10PMEST, the Red Tuna of Terror returns with “Sven And Friends In The PM”, the season two premiere of Sventoonie!

“Watching ‘Eegah’ leads to makeovers for everyone, as Sventoonie hosts… a talk show?! Also, who is this new “Svengoonie”?”

Enjoy the shows!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...