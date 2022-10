Gooooooood Evening Avocados and welcome back to another season of SNL discussions! I hope you all enjoyed summer vacation, because now we’re back to yuck it up with first time host Miles Teller! Teller shall be joined by Kendrick Lamar who is making his third return as musical guest.

And tonight SNL Vintage is from the halcyon era of 2015:

Season 40 episode 17 – Michael Keaton; Carly Rae Jepsen

Happy posting, and have a great week!

