30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 29: Best Dining Experience

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about the dining experience! What’s the best that you’ve had? Was it the ambiance of the place? The staff? The style and presentation of the food? Or a combination that just clicked?

Bonus question: What’s the worst experience when trying to put together an event meal for a birthday or other situation that just went wrong?

Extra bonus question: Best waitstaff experience!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...