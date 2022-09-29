Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH, 2022:

Call Me Kat Series Premiere (CBS)

CSI Vegas Season Two Premiere (CBS)

Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes Of The Sky (Peacock)

Ghost Adventures: Devil’s Den (Travel)

Ghosts Season Two Premiere (CBS)

Hell’s Kitchen Season Premiere (Fox)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Halloween Special (HBO Max)

So Help Me Todd Series Premiere (CBS)

The Empress (Netflix)

Welcome To Flatch (Fox)

Young Sheldon Season Premiere (CBS)

Zatima Series Premiere (BET+)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2022:

Aníkúlápó (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch Season Premiere (Discovery)

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet Series Premiere (Travel)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Floor Is Lava Season Premiere (Netflix)

Get Rolling With Otis (Apple TV+)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Human Playground Series Premiere (Netflix)

Jungle Series Premiere (Prime Video)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video)

Phantom Pups Series Premiere (Netflix)

Queer For Fear: The History Of Queer Horror (Shudder)

Rainbow (Netflix)

Ramy Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

The Curse Of Robert The Doll (Travel)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV+)

Un Extraño Enemigo (Prime Video)

Wolfboy & The Everything Factory (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY. OCTOBER 1ST, 2022:

Austin City Limits Season Premiere (PBS)

Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito (Lifetime)

Chef Swap At The Beach Series Premiere (Cooking)

Ghost Hunters Season Premiere (Travel)

Housing Complex C (Adult Swim)

Saturday Night Live Season Premiere (NBC)

The Gabby Petito Story (Lifetime)

We Bought A Funeral Home Series Premiere (Discovery+)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2ND, 2022:

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season Premiere (ABC)

Coroner Season Premiere (The CW)

East New York Series Premiere (CBS)

Family Law Series Premiere (The CW)

Forever Queens Series Premiere (Netflix)

Interview With The Vampire Series Premiere (AMC)

Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming (Travel)

Nothing Compares (Showtime)

The Equalizer Season Premiere (CBS)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2022:

Best In Dough Season One Finale (Hulu)

Chip & Potato Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Mysteries Decoded Presents: Spirit Squad (The CW)

POV: The Last Out (PBS)

Rosie Rules Series Premiere (PBS Kids)

The Good Doctor Season Premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2022:

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 (BET)

Harriet Tubman: Visions Of Freedom (PBS)

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Netflix)

Invisible Demons (Mubi)

Making Black America: Through The Grapevine Series Premiere (PBS)

Pension Metsa Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, 2022:

Bling Empire Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Chucky Season Two Premiere (Syfy)

High Water Series Premiere (Netflix)

Jumping From High Places (Netflix)

Kung Fu Season Premiere (The CW)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix)

Nailed It! Season Seven Premiere (Netflix)

Prince Andrew: Banished (Peacock)

Reginald The Vampire Series Premiere (Syfy)

The Fight For Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Netflix)

The Real Love Boat Series Premiere (CBS)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Netflix)

Togo (Netflix)

