El hilo político del lunes está trabajando en esto en la oscuridad

‘I’d rather eat an actual burger’: why plant-based meat’s sizzle fizzled in the US

Callous Millennials Killed ‘Guest Rooms’ By Being Poor

For the last 20 years, at least, Millennials have run roughshod over the land, brutally murdering hundreds if not thousands of beloved American institutions. We killed diamonds! We killed Applebee’s and Hooters! We killed napkins! We killed mayonnaise! We killed pickpocketing! We killed cereal … probably with all of our avocado toast. Hell, we even killed death. And now, it seems, we have killed guest rooms. Sorry about that! Wonkette

Florida braces as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen to hurricane

The storm, which was 540 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, could approach the Florida Keys and the southern and central Florida peninsula beginning Monday. NBC News

All of our fellow Avocadoans in Florida, stay safe.

New law will remove the word ‘squaw’ from California place names

In a ceremony joined by Native American tribal leaders, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill that will remove the word “squaw” from nearly 100 geographic features and place names across California. LA Times

Study: Incels Are Getting More Predatory, Radicalized, and Dangerous

The CCDH’s Quant Lab analyzed 1 million posts on one of the most popular incel forums and found that the group has become increasingly radicalized over the past year and a half. CCDH Founder and CEO Imran Ahmed told the Washington Post that the forum is part of a “novel, new violent extremist movement born in the internet age” with a “cogent ideology” intent on harming women and girls. The report found that there’s been a notable spike in conversations around pedophilia, especially with prepubescent girls, and mass killings. The report also found that members mention the word “kill” approximately every 37 minutes and the word “rape” every 29 minutes. The forum is visited by roughly 2.6 million people a month. Jezebel

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

“Latinos are here because of the American dream, and it is really hard to do that when you are worried about your kids’ safety,” said Taddeo, a state senator who is challenging a Republican congresswoman, María Elvira Salazar. AP News

Fights over political lines have fueled the aging of America’s government. But that may be changing.

Every 10 years, a new US Census forces states to redraw their political maps through redistricting. Whenever a state loses a House seat in the process, incumbent members of Congress are forced to run against each other — and younger, less experienced incumbents often end up on the chopping block. Business Insider

Liz Cheney says she will not remain a Republican if Donald Trump is GOP nominee in 2024

Cheney also said she will campaign for Democrats to ensure that Republican candidates who promote election lies do not get elected. CNN

Lack of power in Puerto Rico creates life-or-death situations for those with medical needs

As Puerto Ricans enter their fifth day without power, concerns over fuel accessibility on an island forced to rely on backup generators to power homes and even critical infrastructure such as hospitals and telecommunication towers have started to rise. NBC News

Trump and his lawyers keep ghosts of Nixon and Watergate alive and haunting

The building drama over documents that left the White House with President Trump provides fresh proof that the ghosts of old scandalsnever die – or at least not in Washington. NPR

The US asylum system is deeply flawed. But there are ways to fix it

If left unchecked, the bleak future of US asylum protections in a system that has long been deeply flawed and is now nearly fatally brokenis not difficult to predict. We are already living itsprologue, as our government knowingly strands thousands of vulnerable migrants – primarily Black and brown people from Latin America and the Caribbean – in dangerous cities abroad to be kidnapped, raped, murdered and otherwise attacked, or expels them to countries where they are stranded, tortured and killed. The Guardian

Inside Trump’s Plot to Send Rapists and Killers To ‘Destabilize’ Liberal Cities

Years before Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt, the then-president asked his team to take migrants suspected of violence and bus them to blue states and metropolitan areas Rolling Stone

Beto O’Rourke Says US Guest-Worker Program Would Help Slow Inflation

“A Texas-based guest-worker program allows us to meet our economic opportunity, the needs that we have in our economy — supply chain problems, inflation issues,” O’Rourke said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday. “Texas, the defining border and immigrant state, could lead the way for our country.” Bloomberg

National Archives asked to determine missing Trump records

“It is unreasonable to expect that [national] archivists are in a position to say at this time what additional records may be missing,” said Jason R. Baron, former director of litigation at the National Archives. LA Times

The Americans With Disabilities Act and Elections: Disabled Voters Are Still Disenfranchised

The midterm elections are fast approaching. As people research their preferred candidates and mark key dates in the election cycle on the calendar, there is a group of people who often need to do extra research and due diligence to ensure their votes are received: the disabled. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 61 million adults in the United States have disabilities, including conditions that limit mobility or impair cognition. Others live with deafness or are hard of hearing, are blind or have limited or low vision. Many conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and various neuromuscular conditions, can be multiply disabling. Thanks to the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), disabled Americans are supposed to have equal access to the ballot box. But it wasn’t always this way. Teen Vogue

The Cherokee Nation is renewing its push for a nonvoting delegate in Congress

In 1835, U.S government officials and members of the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota, which led to the expulsion of Cherokees from their territory east of the Mississippi River in a mass exodus known as the Trail of Tears. A lesser-known provision of the same treaty also granted the Cherokee Nation a delegate in the House of Representatives “whenever Congress shall make provision for the same.” NPR

Sinema: Abortion ban in Arizona removes ‘basic rights’ of women

“A woman’s health care decisions should be between her, her family, and her doctor,” she said. “Today’s decision removes basic rights Arizona women have relied upon for over a century and endangers their health, safety, and well-being.” The Hill

Democrats are warming to a Biden 2024 campaign. They’re just not sure if he’ll run.

“In New Mexico I’ve seen a radical shift after his speech in Philadelphia,” said the state’s Democratic Party chair Jessica Velasquez, referring to the President’s battle for the soul of democracy speech. “Part of that is he just keeps showing up.” A state party chair who asked not to be named added, “People were grumbling because nothing was passing. Now we’re getting the Biden we all voted for.” CNN

The Abortion Rights Movement Needs to Listen to Black Women

When the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to have an abortion, the most pressing question on the left was “What do we do now?” My Black feminist friends and I knew that white feminism didn’t have the answer. It couldn’t. So in a group chat, we decided that we’d figure it out ourselves — together, always together. And we got to work. Teen Vogue

Why Is the Monument of a Historic LA Gay Bar Covered in Shake Shack Signs?

Aside from the symbolism of the move, Girl also mentioned that some people see a bitter irony in a business like Shake Shack occupying the space: The burger chain’s bun supplier, the Pennsylvania-based Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, became a political flashpoint this summer after it was reported that the company’s executive chair, James Martin, contributed over $100,000 to the gubernatorial campaign of anti-LGBTQ politician Doug Mastriano. Further reporting stated that Martin has donated over $200,000 to dozens of republican candidates over the past 15 years. them

For the first time in U.S. history, two openly LGBTQ+ candidates face off in congressional race

Robert Zimmerman, a Democrat, and George Santos, a Republican, are vying to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district. The Hill

Iran summons UK envoy amid anti-government protests

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. AP News

Ukraine: People describe life under Russian occupation in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine launched a successful counteroffensive to retake the Kharkiv region in September. Two women from the recently liberated city of Balakliya recount the horrors of life under Russian occupation. Deutsche Welle

The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core

To the officers of Iran’s morality police who arrested the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 13, it must have seemed like business as usual. Her brother’s appeals that they were visitors on unfamiliar ground in Tehran went unheeded as she was forced away, just one among scores arrested that day for showing a few strands of hair outside her headscarf. But what followed is shaking the theocratic state to its core. Time

Europe holds its breath as Italy expected to vote in far-right leader

A coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, a party with neofascist origins, is expected by polls ahead of the vote to secure a comfortable victory in both houses of parliament while taking between 44 and 47% of the vote. The Guardian

Typhoon Noru: Evacuations in Philippines as explosive super typhoon nears

Thousands of people have been evacuated and government offices have been closed as a a super typhoon bashes the Philippines eastern islands. BBC

Iranian protests spread to Perth as hundreds turn out to condemn the death of Mahsa Amini

Several women have cut their hair at a Perth rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran, following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the country’s “morality” police. Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Russian National Guard ‘under strain’ to contain domestic protests against mobilisation

Protests have erupted after President Putin announced a ‘partial mobilisation’ to recruit up to a million men in the armed forces this week Evening Standard

Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy

On the first day of the General Assembly gathering of world leaders, Bolivian President Luis Arce touted 2022 as “The Year of the Cultural Revolution for Depatriarchalization” for his country, and urged the United Nations to adopt a decade-long effort to do the same. AP News

Liz Truss plans more immigration in effort to fill vacancies and drive growth

Government likely to lift cap on agricultural and broadband workers, and alter shortage occupations list The Guardian

Pakistan: Transgender rights in focus amid religious complaints

A religious party in Pakistan has filed a petition against a law that protects the rights of transgender people. Opponents say the legislation could act as a gateway to allow same-sex marriage. Deutsche Welle

Protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus: Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start

Russia’s “partial mobilization” for its war in Ukraine is off to a chaotic start amid protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus of citizens fleeing Russia, as the Kremlin tightens rules around evading military orders. CNN

Controversy erupts over former Japanese prime minister’s funeral

Thousands of people are expected to gather at Tokyo’s famed Budokan arena on Tuesday to pay their respects to slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. ABC News

