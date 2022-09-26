30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 26: Least Favorite Food

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about the food that you least like. What particular food or dish or drink do you just not like? Was it something from first taste that turned you away or did your tastes gradually change?

Bonus question: What’s the worst of something that you like?

