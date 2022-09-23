The Weekly Wrestling Thread for September 23, 2022

AEW

At the beginning of the week, Tony Khan hit the White Claws and made some bold claims for Wednesday’s show: it was going to be his “Waynestock”, “one perfect night in New York City”.

“Expect a lot and you shall not be disappointed.” He told us.

I don’t think the audience in attendance were disappointed at all; they were red hot for practically everything.

The artist formally known as Paige made her debut (with entrance music by her current boyfriend and apparent absolute scumbag Ronnie Radke). Does this latest addition to Tony’s toybox make you happy or even make sense, considering the career-ending injury she suffered in the past? To be honest I was more interested in the surprise appearance on Rampage of

the Great Muta on his retirement tour, reunited with Sting once more in the ring.

Love and hugs!

It was a busy night! The Wizard Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor championship from Claudio Castagnoli via heelish shenanigans, but the crowd went absolutely nuts anyway. The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory to claim the Tag Team Championships. Britt Baker had her nose absolutely smashed in when Athena landed back first right onto her face, and the Ace Jon Moxley regained the AEW World Championship.

All in all I thought it was a really great show!

Elsewhere, Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that he expects a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract, most likely signifying the end of his wrestling career. After the Gripebomb I can’t say I’m sorry to hear it.

WWE

The E has been teasing Bray Wyatt’s return with a bunch of bullshit including playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” at various points during shows and some “mysterious” puzzles and cryptic tweets. Look forward to more incomprehensible promos and convoluted feuds which end in stodgy matches that kill everyone’s momentum. Also this:

ELSEWHERE

I keep finding out about great shows and matches once they’re in the past, like we’re still living in the tape-trading era. Desperado vs. Jun Kasai was a death match for the ages, apparently, but I’ve not caught it yet. Did you watch Takataichidespe Mania? What did you think?

September 16th saw the CMLL 89th Anniversary Show held at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Apparently it was only available on pay-per-view and not up anywhere to purchase as far as I’m aware; if you have the scoop of where it is, let me know! Cubsfan was very positive over in their review on Post Wrestling and Dave Meltzer was effusive on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The full results were:

CMLL National Trios Championship Match: Los Atrapa Sueños (Rey Cometa, Espíritu Negro & Dulce Gardenia) (c) beat Guerrero Maya Jr, Stigma & Arkalis.

Los Infernales (Hechicero, Mephisto & Eufória) beat Negro Casas, Titán & Star Jr.

Triple Threat Elimination Match – 2022 Independence Cup Final: Angel De Oro beat Místico & Volador Jr.

Incredible Tag Eliminator Fatal 4-Way Qualifier: Dragón Rojo Jr. beat Averno, Fuerza Guerrera & Atlantis Jr.

Incredible Tag Eliminator Semifinal: Ultimo Guerrero & Averno beat Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera.

Incredible Tag Eliminator Semifinal: Atlantis Jr & Stuka Jr. beat Soberano & Dragon Rojo Jr.

Incredible Tag Eliminator Final: Atlantis Jr & Stuka Jr. beat Ultimo Guerrero & Averno.

Mask vs. Mask Match: Jarochita beat Reyna Isis.

Mask vs. Mask Match: Atlantis Jr. beat Stuka Jr.

So what did you see and what did you think, this week in pro-wrestling?

