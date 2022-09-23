Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Navid, an attorney, wants to go on a Golden Girls-inspired murder-mystery cruise;

Jenny, a curatorial assistant, whose dog Archie loves wearing bow ties; and

Michael, a data analyst, has a lot of corgi memorabilia. Michael is a one-day champ with winnings of $31,201.

Jeopardy!

GOING HOME // TAKE ME TO THE PILOT // NEW HARLEQUIN ROMANCES IN 2022 // CUTTING BACK ON THE BRAND // SO GALLANTLY STREAMING // TINY 3-LETTER WORDS

DD1 – $800 – TAKE ME TO THE PILOT – This wealthy man of many interests designed & flew his own planes, circled Earth in a record 91+ hours in 1938 & owned an airline (Michael added the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Michael $3,600, Jenny $4,600, Navid $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY // BIBLE STUDY // IT’S ONLY “A” COUNTRY (“A” will be the only vowel in the name of each country) // INFRASTRUCTURE // SONG SNIPPETS // YIDDISHISMS

DD2 – $1,200 – AMERICAN HISTORY – Speaking at the opening of a World’s Fair, he was the first U.S. president to appear on television (Michael lost $2,000 from his total of $5,200 vs. $4,200 for Navid.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IT’S ONLY “A” COUNTRY – The Tropic of Capricorn passes through this Indian Ocean island nation about 300 mi. south of the capital, Antananarivo (Michael lost $3,000 from his score of $9,600 vs. $5,800 for Navid.)

Michael did a good job of shopping for DDs, finding all three, but missing both in DJ, which kept the game close into FJ with Michael at $11,400, Navid with $8,600 and Jenny at $4,600.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERARY CHARACTERS – In a later part of the epic named for him, this character becomes king after his cousin Heardred dies in battle

Michael and Navid were correct on FJ. Michael added $5,801 to win with $17,201 for a two-day total of $48,402. By betting nearly everything, Navid forced himself to be correct to have a chance to win, while with a smaller bet he could have won if Michael missed without needing to be correct himself.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the songwriter of 1965’s “Homeward Bound” is Paul Simon.

Clue selection strategy: Round one was a good example of Michael’s skill at finding DDs. With the first selection of the game, he went to the middle of the category about pilots, which seemed like a good candidate for where the DD would be located. When he regained control two clues later, Michael returned to the category and found the DD under the $1,600 clue. Michael has now chosen five consecutive DDs over his two games.

Judging the writers: Today’s game had a preferable way to do a pop music category, with the five clues covering a variety of performers and time periods.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Howard Hughes? DD2 – Who was FDR? DD3 – What is Madagascar? FJ – Who is Beowulf?

