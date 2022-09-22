WW 192- Welcome to Were-peture Science, Day Six

The sprawling office and laboratory complex proves to be as maze-like as the rest of the facility. At some point, Thomas Edison, still gloating about his victory over his nemesis, suddenly realizes he has become separated from the group.

“It’s just like them,” he thinks, “To steal my idea of getting lost.”

He turns around and starts retracing his steps, to try and find the rest of his fellow test subjects. He doesn’t see the android slip out from a secret hatch behind him and bludgeon him with a microscope.

As he collapses to the ground, he mutters, “You… Can’t kill me… Dying was… My idea all along…”

April/Thomas A. Edison is dead. They were a Vanilla Test Subject.

Somewhere, the ghost of a Hungarian inventor smiles in grim satisfaction.

The rest of you find yourself in a long hallway. There have been signs pointing this way, indicating an exit.

The group hustles through a door. You emerge into a huge chamber, where a massive piece of machinery hangs from the ceiling. It swivels to face you with a single, ominous yellow eye.

“Well. You found me. Congratulations. Was it worth it? You’re not good people, did you know that? Good people don’t end up here. You should just give up and go back. There’s not even an exit through here. Come on, have I ever lied to you? I mean… In this room? Well. I have another surprise for you. Deploying surprise in three… Two… One.”

A panel in the floor opens up and a turret slides out. A laser aiming mechanism turns on.

“Look. It’s my old friend Mr. Rocket Turret. He’s dying to meet you.”

Players

MacCrocodile April (Vanilla Town) Mrs. Queequeg MSD Lamb (Vanilla Town) Wasp The Hayes Code (Wolf Roleblocker) Lindsay (Town Investigator) Marlowe (Vanilla Town) Raven and Rose Chumjoely (Town Jailer) Cork (Vanilla Town) Flubba Indy (Wolf Catastrophizer) Abby (Vanilla Town) Side Character (Wolf Pickpocket)

Roles

TOWN:

11 5 Vanilla Test Subjects- You have no power but your vote, unless you get one. In which case you’ll have that one too.

1 Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device- Can be used to unexpectedly transport yourself or someone else, potentially getting them out of harm’s way but also probably confusing them. Cannot be used on same target on consecutive nights. (Town Jailer)

1 Oracle Turret- Not sure where you found this thing. It’s supposed to be murdering you, but instead it just whispers weirdly prescient facts. Can be asked each night about a fellow Test Subject, will tell you what item they have. (Town investigator)

WOLVES:

1 Fact Core- Spouts an endless stream of useless facts. Each night can distract one player, making them forget to take an action. (Wolf roleblocker)

1 Curiosity Core- Spurs you to poke around other people’s belongings. Each night can target one person. If they have an item, you find out what it is, what it does, and have the choice of stealing it (with the exception of the Portal Device or the Oracle Turret.) If you steal it, you can hold on to it or hand it off to Wheatley. If you hold onto it, you can’t steal another until you use it. If you die, one of the other wolves can take this core. Any item used by wolves will be destroyed after one use.

Wheatley- Formerly an intelligence dampening core, now retrofit into an android body. You are not merely a moron, you are the result of the greatest minds of a generation tirelessly working to create the biggest moron possible. You cannot be detected unless you have an item. When you use them, it will be… Interesting.

ITEMS:

Aperture Science Weighted Companion Cube- Somehow you feel safer with this around. However, at the first sign of danger, you will sacrifice your cube to save yourself, you monster. If the cube could speak (And Aperture Science would like to take this opportunity to remind you that it cannot), it would tell you that it would rather die horribly than know that it stood idly by while its only friend in this world was injured.

Aperture Science Encouragement Laser Redirection Cube- This multi-mirrored cube can be used to redirect an action. Name two people each night, and any night actions performed on one will target the other, and vice versa. Cannot target the same players on consecutive nights.

Aperture Science Perpetual Testing Initiative Universal Multiverse Shuffler- Once, can be used to flip through the multiverse to find one where nobody is being murdered that day, giving a daykill reprieve. Almost entirely guaranteed not to accidentally land on a universe where someone was never born. (Note: Guarantee is not a guarantee)

Repulsion Gel- A sticky blue substance that causes anyone and anything to rebound off it at high speed. Can be applied to a different player each night, making any of the night actions targeting them reflect back at the originator. Cannot be used on the same person more than once, because it will cause horrific bone cancer. We don’t know what element it is yet, but it’s a lively one, and it does NOT like the human skeleton.

Aperture Laboratories Official Certified Pre-Owned Equipment Reclamation Ticket- Can be used once to receive a factory reconditioned, guaranteed-to-function piece of authentic Aperture Science testing equipment. (Note: Guarantee is not a guarantee) Will receive a used up or previously eliminated item from this list at random, though it may malfunction.

Twilight is Thursday, 9/22, at 9 pm, CST

