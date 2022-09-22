Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 22

Introducing today’s contestants:

Michael, a data analyst, learned to play “Think!” on the saxophone;

Lynda, a communications specialist, made a Spinal Tap-inspired Stonehenge visit; and

Martha, a retired CPA, whose husband was in the audience and not in a submarine for this J! appearance. Martha is a one-day champ with winnings of $30,800 (plus $40 from 1972).

Jeopardy!

BETTER MOMENTS IN HISTORY // CHILDREN’S BOOKS // FARMING // MUST BE NICE // MOVIE TITLE REFERENCES // CHANGE ONE LETTER WORD PAIRS

DD1 – $800 – CHILDREN’S BOOKS – A.A. Milne adapted this children’s book for the stage & renamed it “Toad of Toad Hall” (Martha added $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Martha $7,200, Lynda $2,000, Michael $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY VIA KOKOMO // IN MY AUTOBIOGRPAHY // HUMANS IN SPACE // OLD FASHIONED // BEYONCE SONGS // SOUNDS JUST LIKE AN ANIMAL

DD2 – $2,000 – IN MY AUTOBIOGRPAHY – “In Xhosa, Rolihlahla…means ‘pulling the branch off a tree,’ but its colloquial meaning…would be ‘troublemaker'”(Michael lost $4,000 from his total of $8,200 vs. $11,600 for Martha.)

DD3 – $800 – HUMANS IN SPACE – In November 2000 Yuri Gidzenko, Sergei Krikalev & William Shepherd became its first residents (Michael added $8,000 to his score of $9,000 vs. $15,600 for Martha.)

Michael had control of the board late in DJ with DD3 remaining, jumped away from the category where it was located, but fortunately for him jumped back into it and found it. He then made a big move to take the lead and held it into FJ at $18,600 vs. $15,600 for Martha and $3,200 for Lynda.

Final Jeopardy!

POP CULTURE – In 2011 Leland, Mississippi, where Jim Henson grew up, honored Henson & his Muppets by renaming a bridge this, also a song title

Everyone was correct on FJ. Michael added $12,601 to win with $31,201. Note that by betting $10,500, not only did Martha force herself to be correct to have a chance to win, she opened the possibility for Lynda to pass her if Martha missed.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In SOUNDS JUST LIKE AN ANIMAL, no one knew a synonym for “pawn” is hock, perhaps because to many people, hock doesn’t sound “just like” hawk.

Clue selection strategy: Michael was clearly shopping for DD3 late, which is likely why he jumped to the only category remaining that had higher-value clues left. But he correctly determined that the DD would more likely be in the category about space than a rather specific pop music one, so taking the remaining $800 clue there next was the right call.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Wind in the Willows”? DD2 – Who was Nelson Mandela? DD3 – What is ISS (International Space Station)? FJ – What is Rainbow Connection?

