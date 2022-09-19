El Hilo Político del Lunes Celebra el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana

More than a Mexican Independence Day parade, it’s an East L.A. celebration of cultural pride

Marking its 76th year, the parade organized by the Comite Mexicano Cívico Patriótico commemorates Mexico throwing off the shackles of the Spanish colonizers two centuries ago, while also disseminating the cultural customs of the region’s Mexican American community, both native-born and immigrant. The parade, which goes from 10 a.m. to noon, will be broadcast live on KABC-TV Channel 7. Los Angeles Times

Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows

For years, the state’s Hispanic population has grown significantly faster than the white population. The new census data is the first to reflect Texas passing a milestone in its cultural and political evolution. Texas Tribune

Shiva Rajbhandari, Idaho Teen Activist, Won Election to the Boise School Board

“When they tell us we’re not qualified or don’t know what we’re talking about, they’re lying.” Teen Vogue

By Sending Migrants North, DeSantis & Abbott Are Wannabe George Wallaces

The two governors may seem like cartoon villains, but they’re actually something far more insidious. The Root

‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida

The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live. One Spanish radio host loudly denounced the move and even compared DeSantis’ actions to that of deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, who relocated Cubans in the early ‘60s. Politico

A Sadistic Immigration Stunt

Ron DeSantis’s hideous political stunt is a reminder that the GOP’s policies are no longer about achieving results, but gratifying the basest impulses of MAGA voters. The Atlantic

Border Wall Construction Resumes Under President Joe Biden

The resumed operations will range from repairing gates and roads to filling gaps in the wall that were left following the pause on construction that Biden initiated in January 2021. The wall’s environmental harms have been particularly acute in southern Arizona, where CBP used explosives to blast through large swaths of protected land — including sacred Native American burial grounds and one-of-a-kind wildlife habitats — in service of Trump’s most expansive border wall extensions. The Intercept

Lawyer Says The Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Told To Give Falsified Documents

Officials likely had errors put on the paperwork of those sent to Massachusetts by Florida’s governor to ensure their stay would be illegal, the attorney said. Huffpost

“It needs to stop”: Mass shooting sparks a wave of political activism in Uvalde

The father of one shooting victim has launched a write-in campaign for county commissioner. Other parents have traveled to Austin and Washington, D.C., to pressure elected officials to support stricter gun laws. Texas Tribune

Yeshiva University cancels all clubs after it was ordered to allow an LGBTQ group

In an unsigned email to students, the New York City school said that, considering upcoming Jewish holidays, “the university will hold off on all undergraduate club activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the US Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom. Warm wishes for a Shannah Tovah.” NPR

Femtech Has the Potential to Change How Women Are Treated in Healthcare

As discussions of bodily autonomy and America’s maternal mortality crisis peak, it has become undeniably clear that a staggering divide remains in the U.S. medical system over the lines of race, gender, and class. While a multitude of factors have made accessing medical care more difficult for some, we’re also seeing advances in technology aimed specifically at women. The Femtech revolution is here, and it’s trying to close the existing gaps in medicine care. Teen Vogue

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson’s gay marriage flip-flop is cynical nonsense

Johnson is clearly terrified of offending even a sliver of the right — even if that means being held hostage by a shrinking minority of his own base. MSNBC

San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics

The resolution says psychedelics like psilocybin, ayahuasca, and mescaline should be a “lowest law enforcement priority.” Freethink

National COVID-19 wastewater levels signal viral uptick ahead of fall

In the U.S., about 50% of wastewater sites, which are currently providing data to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, have reported an increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in their wastewater over the last 15 days, up from the 40% of sites reporting increases last month. ABC News

Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens

Friday’s injunction applies to all members of PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group with more than 600 members in Texas. Texas Tribune

US libraries face ‘unprecedented’ efforts to ban books on race and gender themes

In all, the ALA revealed, there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources in schools, universities and public libraries, seeking to remove or restrict 1,651 different titles, in the eight full months of the year so far. The Guardian

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast

Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. AP News

Texas denies a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a drug charge

A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. NPR

Polio Is Exploiting a Very Human Weakness

The world has been so close to eradicating polio for so long—which is exactly why the virus is staging a comeback now. The Atlantic

DOJ Asks Appellate Court to Schedule Motion On Trump Classified Docs ASAP

In the filing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department said the circuit court should halt part of the lower court decision that prevents prosecutors from relying on the classified documents in their criminal investigation into the retention of government records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach after his presidency ended. PoliticsUSA

Customs officials have copied Americans’ phone data at massive scale

Contacts, call logs, messages and photos from up to 10,000 travelers’ phones are saved to a government database every year Washington Post

Once McCain’s party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Less than a decade later, the right wing forces that McCain marginalized within the Arizona GOP are now in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump. AP News

Tea in the cold and a visit from the King: the people waiting all night to see the Queen

Who would be willing to wait outdoors for as long as 24 hours , braving the elements along the Thames, for a few seconds alongside the Queen’s coffin – and why? The Guardian

Will Malaysia’s Umno wash out its chances of victory if it holds a snap election?

Ismail Sabri, who was named the nation’s ninth leader just over a year ago, is in the precarious position of being the first prime minister who is not the head of a political party – leaving him vulnerable to pressure from the upper echelons of his Umno party, who have been clamouring for early polls. South China Morning Post

Led by Pelosi, congressional delegation lands in Armenia

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region,” Pelosi said in a press release. The Hill

Eritrea issues army mobilisation call as Ethiopia fighting resumes, Canada says

Eritrea is mobilising armed forces due to the re-eruption of the conflict in northern Ethiopia, the Canadian government said on Saturday, raising fears that the fighting may intensify in a war that has already displaced millions and triggered a humanitarian disaster across northern Ethiopia. Reuters

Calls for war crimes tribunal against Russia grow after mass graves found in liberated Izyum

“Russia left behind mass graves of hundreds of shot and tortured people in the Izyum area. In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent. We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals,” Lipavský tweeted on Saturday. “I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression.” Alternet

Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

In a statement posted Saturday on its Telegram channel, the prosecutor’s office of the Kharkiv region, in whose jurisdiction Kozacha Lopan lies, said the room seen by AP journalists was used as a torture cell during the occupation of the area. It said Russian forces had set up a local police force that ran the prison, adding that documents confirming the functioning of the police department and implements of torture had been seized. The statement said an investigation was being conducted. AP News

Winter is fast approaching in Ukraine. Here’s what comes next for the conflict

The Russian military must now ask itself what sort of force, and where exactly they are deployed, can regain the initiative after Ukraine captured more territory in one week than Russian forces had in five months. CNN

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Indigenous Australia can’t be expected to shut up. Our sorry business is without end

We aren’t supposed to talk about these things this week. We aren’t supposed to talk about colonisation, empire, violence about Aboriginal sovereignty, not even about the republic. Australian Broadcasting Corporation

China manufacturing: slowing export momentum, zero-Covid spell trouble for migrant workers

As China’s economy struggles to get back on its feet, manufacturers in the country’s export heartland are down-scaling or closing, leaving the fate of scores of rural migrant workers up in the air. South China Morning Post

Well, it’s that time again; that time of the year when we get two halves of two months, and get to make an entire heritage month out of it.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts the day of independence for multiple Latin American countries — Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica — and includes two others — Mexico on the 16th, and Chile on the 18th. Yes, that does mean Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, in what is not a shock to anyone who hasn’t already been told that by very annoyed Mexican-Americans who are sick of people yelling it at us while drunk off watered down margaritas.

So, in celebration of this time, I have some suggestions for places to send money.

THE Refugee AND Immigrant Center FOR Education AND Legal Services

At RAICES, we are operating on the national frontlines of the fight for immigration rights because we believe that all people have the right to seek a safe and secure future for their families. RAICES

Latino Equality Alliance

​The mission of Latino Equality Alliance (LEA), a project of Community Partners, is to advocate for safety, equity and wellness for the Latinx Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + community. Our organization strongly focuses on youth empowerment, family acceptance, educational equity, public health and civic engagement. Through coalitions, we strive to build power to elevate the LGBTQ+ voices in Boyle Heights and the greater eastside communities of Los Angeles. Latino Equality Alliance

allgo

allgo nurtures and celebrates queer people of color by building, educating, and mobilizing communities toward a just and equitable society. allgo

Latino Victory

Latino Victory is an organization dedicated to building political power in the Latino community so that the voices and values of Latinos are reflected at every level of government and in the policies that drive our country forward. Latino Victory

UnidosUS

We empower Latinos to define and achieve their own American Dream. We believe in an America where economic, political, and social advancement is a reality for all Latinos, where all Hispanics thrive and our community’s contributions are recognized. UnidosUS

