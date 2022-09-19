30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 19: All Things Mexican

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by looking at Mexican food! From tacos, nachos, fajitas, burritos, and more, we want to know what’s your favorite and best variations on a theme? Is there a particular region of Mexico whose cuisine you enjoy more?

Bonus question: What was your first experience with Mexican food that you remember?

Extra bonus question: What’s the best local flavor drink to add to a meal?

