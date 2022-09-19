Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 6

Group 4 Results!



Spoiler 55.56% Cuphead Botanic Panic 55.56% Paper Mario: The Origami King Red Streamer Battle 55.56% No Straight Roads vs. SAYU (Rock Version) [Cliqtrack] 55.56% Umurangi Generation Murder on the St. Fucko Express 50.00% Kingdom Hearts III Vector to the Heavens (Xion) 50.00% Night in the Woods Title 50.00% VirtuaVerse DDoS Attack [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 50.00% Collar x Malice Breakfast Time 50.00% DJMax Respect Don’t Die 38.89% Boundless Morning 38.89% Soul Calibur VI Hunt or Be Hunted (SC VI Reprise) 33.33% Unravel Two No Words Needed 33.33% Persona 5 Strikers Demiurge II: Negai 33.33% Shinsekai: Into the Depths Coral Reef Mesopelagic 33.33% Pokémon Sword and Shield Ballonlea 33.33% Last Day of June Together, Forever Again 27.78% Trails of Cold Steel IV Finale -Radiant Hope- 22.22% Trails of Cold Steel IV Witch of the Quiet Forest 22.22% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Scareship Shootout 16.67% Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara’s Dream 16.67% Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Spark+ [Takeharu Ishimoto] 16.67% The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories The Missing [Yuji Takenouchi] 11.11% YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Factory Hotel 11.11% GNOSIA Voting [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 5 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday September 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

