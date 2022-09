Time to see which songs made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (27) vs. “Think” (14)

Match 2: “Respect” (25) vs. “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” (13)

Match 3: “Chain of Fools” (27) vs. “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You” (11)

Match 4: “I Say a Little Prayer” (23) vs. “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone” (13)

Voting end 18 September, 10 PM EDT

