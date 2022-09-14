Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Weddings (09/14/2022)

Some people hit their 30s and have already been at a dozen weddings. Not their own, I mean. Though maybe that happens, too. But I expect it is not a regular occurrence. Others have barely attended one wedding by the time they turn 40. Some love them, others hate them, many potentially feel somewhat “meh” about them.

What kind of presence have weddings had in your life? Both other people’s, and potentially your own? Feelings, thoughts, preferences, anecdotes, horror stories, anything you wish to get off your chest about the topic, now’s your chance!

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

