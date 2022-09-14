Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 14

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Harriet, a retired lawyer, was an opera singer;

Winston, a clinical assistant professor, wants to run in all 50 states; and

Luigi, an attorney, climbed down the lip of a volcano. Luigi is a three-day champ with winnings of $97,200.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC WORDS // MUSIC // DOG NAMES // BUILDINGS // THE BORN IDENTITY // “CON”s

DD1 – $1,000 – DOG NAMES – During World War I a corporal named 2 German Shepherds for French folk dolls: Nanette & this; the latter dog became a movie star (Winson lost $1,400 from his score of $2,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Luigi $6,200, Winston $3,400, Harriet $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

ENDS WITH 2 VOWELS // AFRICA // PRIMING THE PUMP// LITERARY CHARACTERS // THE LAW // CONS

DD2 – $1,200 – THE LAW – Many people trying to sue over the same thing may be certified as this group to prevent unfair variations in their outcomes (Luigi, an attorney, swept this category and won $4,000 on the DD from his total of $8,600.)

DD3 – $800 – AFRICA – One of the most impressive sections of this wet landmark lies between Livingstone & Cataract Islands (Luigi lost $6,000 from his score of $16,600 vs. $5,400 for Harriet.)

The game got competitive after Luigi missed DD3, but a crucial $4,000 swing on the last clue of DJ gave Luigi the runaway at $17,800 vs. $8,600 for both Harriet and Winston.

Final Jeopardy!

ARTISTS – He said, “The Seine! I have painted it all my life, at all hours, in all seasons, from Paris to the sea”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Luigi added $200 to win with $18,000 for a 4-day total of $115,200. For the record, Winston got second money as he bet it all while Harriet held back $100 from her wager.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 5-letter dog name that means “wanderer” is Rover.

Tough break dept.: On the last clue of DJ, Harriet gave a full name for which the first name was incorrect, and was trying to correct herself when Ken cut her off and ruled against her. Harriet then said the correct first name, after which Luigi jumped in and repeated Harriet’s correction, earning him the runaway.

Fortunately, this did not impact the winning outcome, other than Luigi actually winning less than he would have in a non-runaway game. Of course, this all would have been avoided if Harriet had only given the last name in her initial response.

One more thing: For the first time this season, there were no guest presenters for any category, and guess what? We got to see all the clues. Funny how that works out.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Rin Tin Tin? DD2 – What is a class? DD3 – What is Victoria Falls? (Luigi said Lake Victoria.) FJ – Who was Monet?

