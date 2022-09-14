Aretha Franklin Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (32) vs. “Save Me” (1)

Match 2: “Think” (31) vs. “Today I Sing the Blues” (2)

Match 3: “Respect” (33) vs. “Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)” (2)

Match 4: “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” (18) vs. “Spanish Harlem” (7)

Match 5: “Chain of Fools” (25) vs. “Young, Gifted and Black” (8)

Match 6: “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” (23) vs. “Ain’t No Way” (5)

Match 7: “I Say a Little Prayer” (25) vs. “Son of a Preacher Man” (8)

Match 8: “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone” (15) vs. “The Weight” (6)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone” (15) against “The Weight” (6).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Young, Gifted and Black” and “Son of a Preacher Man” both with 8 votes against “Chain of Fools” (25) and “I Say a Little Prayer” (25) respectively.

Biggest beatdown – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (32) and “Respect” (33) beat “Save Me” (1) and Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)” (2) respectively by 31 votes each.

Voting end 16 September, 10 PM EDT

