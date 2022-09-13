WW 192- Welcome to Were-Peture Science

The baker lies in wait. She waits until Sora is about to step through a chamber lock before she slams a button, activating an Encouragement Laser. She doesn’t notice that Sora is apparently painted blue from head to toe.

Instead of him being cut in half, the laser rebounds and burns a hole in Charlotte Pudding’s torso, and she drops to the ground.

The Hayes Code/Charlotte Pudding is dead of severe thoracic candescence. She had The Fact Core (Wolf Roleblocker.)

The rest of you catch up, piling through the chamber lock, and find an extremely blue Sora looking down at a half-adorable baker, half-android. As you begin to celebrate, Sora starts coughing and collapses.

Lindsay/Sora is dead of complete skeletal disintegration. They had The Oracle Turret (Town investigator.)

The robotic voice comes over the speaker system.

“I probably should have warned you that many of these experimental items have been calculated to have around a 5% chance of catastrophic failure. As part of required test protocol, the Enrichment Center will stop ‘enhancing’ the truth in 3… 2…” The voice cuts out with a blast of static.

You find yourselves in a new chamber, where strange sparks bounce from wall to wall.

“While safety is one of many Enrichment Center goals, contact with the Aperture Science High Energy Pellet, seen to your left, to your right, and directly ahead, can and has caused permanent disabilities, such as complete vaporization.”

Players

MacCrocodile April Mrs. Queequeg MSD Lamb Wasp The Hayes Code (Wolf Roleblocker) Lindsay (Town Investigator) Marlowe Raven and Rose Chumjoely Cork Flubba Indy (Wolf Catastrophizer) Abby Side Character

Roles

TOWN:

11 Vanilla Test Subjects- You have no power but your vote, unless you get one. In which case you’ll have that one too.

1 Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device- Can be used to unexpectedly transport yourself or someone else, potentially getting them out of harm’s way but also probably confusing them. Cannot be used on same target on consecutive nights. (Town Jailer)

1 Oracle Turret- Not sure where you found this thing. It’s supposed to be murdering you, but instead it just whispers weirdly prescient facts. Can be asked each night about a fellow Test Subject, will tell you what item they have. (Town investigator)

WOLVES:

1 Fact Core- Spouts an endless stream of useless facts. Each night can distract one player, making them forget to take an action. (Wolf roleblocker)

1 Curiosity Core- Spurs you to poke around other people’s belongings. Each night can target one person. If they have an item, you find out what it is, what it does, and have the choice of stealing it (with the exception of the Portal Device or the Oracle Turret.) If you steal it, you can hold on to it or hand it off to Wheatley. If you hold onto it, you can’t steal another until you use it. If you die, one of the other wolves can take this core. Any item used by wolves will be destroyed after one use.

Wheatley- Formerly an intelligence dampening core, now retrofit into an android body. You are not merely a moron, you are the result of the greatest minds of a generation tirelessly working to create the biggest moron possible. You cannot be detected unless you have an item. When you use them, it will be… Interesting.

ITEMS:

Aperture Science Weighted Companion Cube- Somehow you feel safer with this around. However, at the first sign of danger, you will sacrifice your cube to save yourself, you monster. If the cube could speak (And Aperture Science would like to take this opportunity to remind you that it cannot), it would tell you that it would rather die horribly than know that it stood idly by while its only friend in this world was injured.

Aperture Science Encouragement Laser Redirection Cube- This multi-mirrored cube can be used to redirect an action. Name two people each night, and any night actions performed on one will target the other, and vice versa. Cannot target the same players on consecutive nights.

Aperture Science Perpetual Testing Initiative Universal Multiverse Shuffler- Once, can be used to flip through the multiverse to find one where nobody is being murdered that day, giving a daykill reprieve. Almost entirely guaranteed not to accidentally land on a universe where someone was never born. (Note: Guarantee is not a guarantee)

Repulsion Gel- A sticky blue substance that causes anyone and anything to rebound off it at high speed. Can be applied to a different player each night, making any of the night actions targeting them reflect back at the originator. Cannot be used on the same person more than once, because it will cause horrific bone cancer. We don’t know what element it is yet, but it’s a lively one, and it does NOT like the human skeleton.

Aperture Laboratories Official Certified Pre-Owned Equipment Reclamation Ticket- Can be used once to receive a factory reconditioned, guaranteed-to-function piece of authentic Aperture Science testing equipment. (Note: Guarantee is not a guarantee) Will receive a used up or previously eliminated item from this list at random, though it may malfunction.

Addendum

Now that Wheatley has been eliminated, the catastrophic failure that was going to accompany him using items has been changed to a standing percentage chance of all of yours, with the exception of the permanent items.

Twilight will be tomorrow, Wednesday September 13th, at 8 pm CST

