R.I.P. Jean-Luc Godard

Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most important and amazing directors to ever live, has passed away at the age of 91. The world of cinema owes Godard a huge debt of favor.

Godard began as a film critic for the pioneering film magazine Cahiers du Cinéma in 1951. Like many critics at Cahiers du Cinéma, he eventually began making movies. His career spanned over 50 years and had many highlights and lowlights. Here are my ratings for the movies I’ve seen from him, so new viewers know where to start.

Highly recommended: Breathless, A Woman Is a Woman, Vivre Sa Vie, Contempt, Band of Outsiders, Alphaville, Pierrot le Fou, Masculin Féminin, 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her, Weekend, Tout Va Bien (partially directed by Godard), Every Man for Himself, Hail Mary, Histoire(s) du cinéma (non-film), Notre Musique

Recommended: All the Boys Are Called Patrick (short film), Le Petit Soldat, The Married Woman, Passion, Hail, Saravejo (short film), For Ever Mozart, Goodbye to Language, The Image Book

Worth a look: Les Carabiniers, Made in U.S.A., Letter to Jane (partially directed by Godard), Scénario de ‘Sauve qui peut la vie’ (short film), Prenom: Carmen

Approach with caution: Le Gai Savoir

Not recommended: La Chinoise, Rise and Fall of a Small Film Company (non-film), King Lear, Puissance de la Parole (short film), Origins of the 21st Century (short film), In Praise of Love, Film Socialisme

The world of cinema has lost one of its greatest visionaries. Rest in peace Mr. Godard, you’ve made the world a better place.

