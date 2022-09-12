Aretha Franklin Song Tournament – Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (38) vs. “Runnin’ Out of Fools” (5)

Match 2: “Save Me” (14) vs. “You Send Me” (13)

Match 3: “Think” (40) vs. “Who’s Zoomin’ Who” (4)

Match 4: “Today I Sing the Blues” (18) vs. “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” (9)

Match 5: “Respect” (39) vs. “Soul Serenade” (4)

Match 6: “Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)” (23) vs. “Nessun Dorma” (4)

Match 7: “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” (22) vs. “Baby I Love You” (11)

Match 8: “Spanish Harlem” (18) vs. “Amazing Grace” (13)

Match 9: “Chain of Fools” (34) vs. “Baby, Baby, Baby” (3)

Match 10: “Young, Gifted and Black” (18) vs. “Rock Steady” (16)

Match 11: “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” (26) vs. “You’re All I Need to Get By” (6)

Match 12: “Ain’t No Way” (20) vs. “The House That Jack Built” (7)

Match 13: “I Say a Little Prayer” (34) vs. “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” (3)

Match 14: “Son of a Preacher Man” (20) vs. “Spirit in the Dark” (14)

Match 15: “The Weight” (25) vs. “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” (9)

Match 16: “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone” (21) vs. “Eleanor Rigby” (7)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Save Me” (14) in a close match against “You Send Me” (13).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Rock Steady” (16) in a close match against “Young, Gifted and Black” (18)

Biggest beatdown – “Think” (40) beat “Who’s Zoomin’ Who” (4) by 36 votes.

Voting end 14 September, 10 PM EDT

