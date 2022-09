An awards show on a Monday? What is this, the 1980s-1990s?

Yes, due to Sunday Night Football, NBC has to find a way to air this year’s Emmy Awards. Follow along with your fellow Avocados as TV honors TV’s best shows and people of the past year.

The 2022 Emmys will air on NBC and also stream on Peacock at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PM PST.

