The WPT Works Weekends

Hello friends. This is going to be another brief one because as the title indicates, your fearless host has to work in the morning and its high time to get some video games in before bed. As a political-ish aside, in 17 years of working full time I have never worked Monday-Friday, 9-5. My current job is close, but there are still regularly scheduled evenings and weekends. Some of it I’m sure is due to my public-facing line of work, but in my experience that’s just kind of the nature of the modern economy. New covid boosters are available in the US, be sure to sign up for one if you are able. I just got over covid and the brain fog is real, let me tell you. Please don’t wish harm on or threaten anyone, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com, and have fun posting this weekend!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...