30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 10: Soup’s On!

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about soup! The world of soup is as wide and varied as anything else but I’m a simple person who likes only chicken noodle soup, so I’m not the best one to talk about this. We want to know where you stand in the land of soups with best and worst, what you like to prepare yourself if you have your own design, and where do you like to get soup when you’re out in the world?

Bonus question: Saltines or the little oyster crackers?

