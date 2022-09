Hey y’all, I’m making a run to the defunct convenience store, White Hen Pantry. You need anything?

White Hen runs were a staple of my childhood. Yes, we had 7-11s in my area, but the White Hen was closer, thus, the one I’d always frequent the most. Once the convenience shop of choice in Chicagoland, they were sold off and converted to 7-11s. One by one, the hens were roasted.

