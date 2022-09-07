The Book Nook Is Most of Its Country (9/7)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s prompt is all about books that feature your region (can be your city, your state, your country if you just happen to live in one the size of a stamp) and do the best job of explaining what your local territory is all about. The most obvious way is through setting, though subject matter and themes can also apply. You name it. It also really doesn’t have to show your local surroundings in the most positive light, if you don’t feel like it. Let us know which books do the best job of most fully representing your region!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS: Please see my post below

