Color Outside the Lines: Inclusive Products

Welcome to COTL. A dedicated space for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month.

Thread Rules

1.We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode.

2. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable.

3. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags.

4. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt: Inclusive cosmetics!

Many companies do not make products for everyone. For example, a lot of SPF leaves white cast on skin, while many make up companies still do not sell a wide range of foundation for Black and brown people

Do you have problems finding products for yourself? Have you finally found aa company or product that sells what you need? What is it?

This does not have to be about cosmetics. As always, off prompt comments welcome

