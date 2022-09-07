30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 7: Potatoes!

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about potatoes! While they may not be as magical as corn is, there are a lot of ways to use potatoes in meals and we want to know what’s your favorite way.

Bonus question: What’s the best place for fast food potato options of your choice?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...