WW 191: The Westing Game – Day 4

I heard there was a secret chord… Leonard Cohen “Hallelujah” Various Positions

On the rooftop of Sunset Towers, a lone figure was smoking when approached by Turtle the cat.

“I know it’s you,” the cat intoned. “Your name keeps popping up. In the album references. In the headers. Your room was the only one without a clue word in it. You’re what isn’t there. You’re the white queen.”

Your faith was strong but you needed proof… John Cale “Hallelujah” I’m Your Fan

The smoking woman didn’t respond.

“Oh, the white queen could have been several women,” Turtle continued. “But you killed Catherine Theodorakis. And Flora Baumbach is dead. Sydelle wasn’t seen leaving the building when you killed Catherine, so how many white women were left? Maybe Angela…”

“Child, do not.”

She broke your throne and she cut your hair… Jeff Buckley “Hallelujah” Grace

“Do not come to me and suggest my daughter had anything to do with Uncle Sam’s death. I will not share credit. And I will not allow the estate to fall outside the family.”

“I think it’s too late for that, Grace. Come with me. The police are waiting downstairs.”

She snuffed out her cigarette with her heel, took a look at the cat and smiled.

“I don’t think I will.”

Then clever Grace, ruthless Grace, amazing Grace, stepped off the roof, the first bursts of fireworks exploding as she hit the ground.

The cat stood alone on the roof, wondering how the late Westing had timed it so well. She accepted he had forseen so much: the tenants, the heirs, the side murders, his own. May God thy gold refine, she thought. And then walked down to collect her prize.

Thoughts Thoughts Thoughts has won the Westing Game. She was a Regular Tenant (Vanilla Town). The game will continue without her.

While the other heirs gawked at the pyrotechnics, one batch of explosives was a little closer to earth. Sun Lin Hoo nestled into her empty apartment, surrounded by the things she stole. When the Mickey Mouse clock struck midnight the bomb went off, as planned.

Goodnight, Sun.

copywight is dead. He was Sun Lin Hoo (Town Clue Thief).

Somewhere on the premises, another fuse was lit, and there was nothing anyone could do to stop it.

Players

Chum copywight Sun Lin Hoo, Clue Thief Cork Vanilla Town Goat Otis Amber, Lover beinggreen Jake Josephus James Shin Hoo, Cursemaker Wolf Lindsay Marlowe Vanilla Town MSD Berthe Erica Crow, Lover Mustard Flora Baumbach, Wolf Tailor Nate Vanilla Town Raven Side Thoughts Vanilla Town Tiff Wasp

Roles

6 Town Players – Some will be Regular Tenants (Vanilla Townies) with no power other than their votes. Others will have powers. Roles will only be revealed upon death. Win when all wolves and the ??? role are eliminated.

1 Wolf – Win when the ??? role is eliminated and they equal or surpass town’s numbers. May or may not have powers.

??? – Third-party faction who wins when there is at most one other player remaining.

Dead roles:

Sun Lin Hoo – Clue Thief. Picks a player each night and steals whatever information they have, such as their slips of paper or bonus hints.

Berthe Erica Crow and Otis Amber – Town Lovers. Die when the other dies. Could have won the Westing Game together.

James Shin Hoo – Cursemaker Wolf. Selects a player each night and grants them some sort of speech restriction. May choose themself or a comrade, but cannot choose the same person twice in a row.

Flora Baumbach – Wolf Tailor. Picks another player each night and flips the result if they get investigated. (Wolves would read as Not Wolf and non-wolves would read as Wolf.)

General Rules

Ties will be determined by RNG among tied players.

Players may not quote directly from their Discord chats, nor screenshot from them. Please run it by the mod before trying to communicate secret information.

All night actions are mandatory unless otherwise stated.

The wolf kill will be carried out by one wolf each night. The wolf may use any other night actions they possess while executing the kill.

Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.

The mods reserves the right to add events or rule changes as they see fit for balancing purposes.

The Clues

All clues were taken from various renditions of “Hallelujah”, with a preference for Jeff Buckley’s version. (NOTHING and CRIME were the exceptions.)

Grace Wexler was the only suspect whose room did not contain any of the clue words.

(Her Day 3 interview contained one clue word, which was a mistake on the part of the mod.)

The only piece remaining from the Westing chess set on Day 2 (after another correction by the mod) was the white queen.

The headers for Days 2 and 3 contained lyrics from the hymn “Amazing Grace”.

The Day 3 interviews contained repeated references to songs from the Jeff Buckley album Grace on which “Hallelujah” appears.

Players had made more connections than the mods had thought possible, displaying impressive feats of imagination. It was tempting to “yes, and” all of them. All events and puzzles were improvised by the mods in various states of exhaustion and sobriety, and thus subject to errors. We can only hope we played fair.

Twilight is on Tuesday, September 6th at 7 PM CST.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...