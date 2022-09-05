30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 5: Favorite Vegetable Dish

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about vegetable dishes! We want to know what your favorite kind of dish is, what’s the one that makes you cringe when you see it, and how your relationship with vegetables changed from a kid to an adult?

Bonus question: What’s the best vegetable that you want in as many meals as possible?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...