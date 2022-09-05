The Monday Politics Thread is Celebrating Labor Day

In the spirit of the day, I am taking a break again.

Also, my allergies have decided to finally catch up to me, so I am overdosing on allergy meds like crazy right now, and I really don’t want to stare at the screen for too long.

Workers Rights Activists And The History of Labor Day

Labor Day has been a national holiday since 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed the law that Congress passed designating the first Monday in September a holiday for workers. Labor unions pressed and activists sacrificed to gain recognition of both the contributions and the mistreatment of workers at the time. The origins of the holiday are in parades to celebrate trade and labor unions, whose members strengthened the country with their work. PBS

Also, here’s the link to the thread for politicians to support for upcoming elections.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...