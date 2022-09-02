WW 191: The Westing Game – Day 3

Well Small Change got rained on with his own .38/and nobody flinched down by the arcade Tom Waits “Small Change” Small Change

Benoit Blanc was on the tail of the murderers (however many there were) when a lone knock was heard on his apartment door. He opened it with one hand while reaching for his pistol with the other. But instead of being in his pocket, he saw it in the hands of his assassin, staring him in the face.

Nate is dead. He was a Regular Tenant (Vanilla Town). His clues were “WALKED” and “ROOF”.

James Shin Hoo, back from a day of giving people food poisoning, on purpose or not, settled into his apartment when he notices a box with a sign on it. “For Mr. Hoo: Three Cases of Chocolate”. How sweet.

The sound of the explosion put the other tenants in an uproar, and when they arrived at room 4C there was little to be done.

Josephus is dead. He was James Shin Hoo (Cursemaker Wolf). His clues were “MOONLIGHT” and “”BEAUTY”.

The lawyer arrives with a letter, “To be opened in the case of” etc, etc. He unseals it immediately.

“I understand James Shin Hoo bore me a grudge, and have no doubt his paper insoles would have flown off the shelves. I, the now late Sam Westing, believe him capable of bumping off fellow heirs for the sake of a larger cut of my estate. But he did not murder me.”

You contemplate how many tenants are left, while somewhere just out of earshot, a a fuse was lit.

Players

Chum copywight Cork Vanilla Town Goat Otis Amber, Lover beinggreen Jake Josephus James Shin Hoo, Cursemaker Wolf Lindsay Marlowe Vanilla Town MSD Berthe Erica Crow, Lover Mustard Nate Vanilla Town Raven Side Thoughts Tiff Wasp

Roles

8 Town Players – Some will be Regular Tenants (Vanilla Townies) with no power other than their votes. Others will have powers. Roles will only be revealed upon death. Win when all wolves and the ??? role are eliminated.

2 Wolves – Win when the ??? role is eliminated and they equal or surpass town’s numbers. May or may not have powers.

??? – Third-party faction who wins when there is at most one other player remaining.

Dead roles:

Berthe Erica Crow and Otis Amber – Town Lovers. Die when the other dies. Could have won the Westing Game together.

James Shin Hoo – Cursemaker Wolf. Selects a player each night and grants them some sort of speech restriction. May choose themself or a comrade, but cannot choose the same person twice in a row.

General Rules

Ties will be determined by RNG among tied players.

Players may not quote directly from their Discord chats, nor screenshot from them. Please run it by the mod before trying to communicate secret information.

All night actions are mandatory unless otherwise stated.

The wolf kill will be carried out by one wolf each night. The wolf may use any other night actions they possess while executing the kill.

Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.

The mods reserves the right to add events or rule changes as they see fit for balancing purposes.

The Mystery

Whosoever names Sam Westing’s killer will win independently and exit the game.

Clues will be found among players, in the write ups, and in the headers as well.

Players will submit one name per night, starting on Night 3. Mods will use their discretion to break ties.

Familiarity with Ellen Raskin’s novel is not required, and may in fact be misleading. Do not assume that having read it, you know the answer, the characters, or their alignments.

You’ll gain a lot by rereading events and looking for what’s there, or isn’t

Twilight is on Saturday, September 3rd at 7 PM CST.

