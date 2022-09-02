30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 2: The Best Beef Dish Or Steak

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about steaks and other types of beef meals (and yes, we have a few meats to start off with but will shift gears soon). We want to know what your favorite type is and how you like to make it.

Bonus Question: What’s best to have as a side?

Bonus Question: What’s the best restaurant to get one of these meals?

