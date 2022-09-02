Friday New Music – 9/2

Hello! It’s the start of a new round of Bandcamp Fridays, go buy from them! The new Mo Troper is getting good buzz for those of us enamored with power pop. And I believe this week is the actual release of Cryalot‘s (aka Sarah from Kero Kero Bonito) EP. Ari Lennox has a full album next week but surprise released an EP yesterday for your slinky R&B needs. Here’s a bunch of stuff coming out today, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let apples know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Stay fresh!

— The Amazons – How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?

— Ayka – Eleven EP

— Ari Lennox – Away Message EP

— Armani Caesar – The Liz 2

— B***hin Bajas – Bajascillators

— Creature Canyon – Remarks

— Coma Girls – No Umbrella For Star Flower

— Cryalot – Icarus EP

— Garcia Peoples with Sarah Louise – Happening 4

— George FitzGerald – Stellar Drifting

— The Front Bottoms – Theresa EP

— The HU – Rumble of Thunder

— Jeremy Warmsley (of Summer Camp) – American Daydream

— Jon Pardi – Mr. Saturday Night

— King Buffalo – Regenerator

— Kris Kristofferson – Live at Gilley’s – Pasadena, TX: September 15th, 1981

— Lean Year – Sides

— Lee “Scratch” Perry – King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)

— Megadeth – The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

— Motel Radio – The Garden

— Mo Troper – MTV

— Nina Nesbitt – Älskar

— Novelists – Déjà Vu

— P-Lo – STUNNA

— Pale Blue Eyes – Souvenirs

— Parker Gispert (of The Whigs) – Golden Years

— Roxy Music – The Best of Roxy Music (Vinyl Reissue)

— S. Raekwon – I Like It When You Smile EP

— The Schizophonics – Hoof It

— SOHN – Trust (Digital Release)

— Stereolab – Pulse of the Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]

— Teens In Trouble – Teens In Trouble EP

— Tom Chaplin (of Keane) – Midpoint

— Two Door Cinema Club – Keep On Smiling

— Unloved – The Pink Album

— Warmduscher – At the Hotspot EP

— The Wonder Years – The Hum Goes On Forever

— YUNGBLUD – YUNGBLUD

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...