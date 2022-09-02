The Friday Politics Thread: Respect The Pouch. Respect It!

Hello, and Welcome back to Fridays! How’s your week? Mine is great, I’m finally starting HRT and it feels amazing!!! I’m extra pumped to share today’s artist with you!

If like me you love Avant Garde music with eclectic use of samples and outside the norm beats and you love Folk Music then you’ll love Elysia Chuquimia Paula Crampton. Crampton has been recording music since 2008 combining Andean music with Folk and Electronic sometimes combining the two into Electric Folk. Her lyrics also deal heavily with her Aymaran heritage, feminity, and Christian Faith. Her music is great when I want to sit and think over a piece of music for a while. Check it out!

A nice softer example of her more Avant Garde sound.

Jeremy Rojas is the Singer on this track

That’s all she wrote! Remember to Support Your Local Clam Fighter, Hog on Poggle, Be Nice To Mayor McSquirrel (he works very hard,) and be Excellent To Each Other.

Periodic Relink Of My Official Friday Headers Playlist

