Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Comic Book Review- The New Champion of Shazam #1
Comic Book Review – Shang-Chi Volume 2 -Shang-Chi vs. the Marvel Universe
Futurama, Season Seven, Episode Three, “Law And Oracle”
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Eternals
Star Trek: Lower Decks S3E01 Review: “Grounded”
TV Review: Dead End: Paranormal Park
WTF ASIA 227: Milestone (2020)
MISCELLANEOUS
Avocado Book Club – The Waste Lands (The Dark Tower III) – Halfway-Point Discussion
The Avocado Parenting Thread Makes Changes
Color Outside the Lines: Religion
The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Pleasantly Peninsular
Spoiler Space: House of the Dragon Series Premiere
TOURNAMENTS
Outkast Song Tournament: Results!