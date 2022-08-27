Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Comic Book Review- The New Champion of Shazam #1

Comic Book Review – Shang-Chi Volume 2 -Shang-Chi vs. the Marvel Universe

Futurama, Season Seven, Episode Three, “Law And Oracle”

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Eternals

Scene Dissections Punishes!

Star Trek: Lower Decks S3E01 Review: “Grounded”

TV Review: Dead End: Paranormal Park

WTF ASIA 227: Milestone (2020)

MISCELLANEOUS

Avocado Book Club – The Waste Lands (The Dark Tower III) – Halfway-Point Discussion

The Avocado Parenting Thread Makes Changes

Color Outside the Lines: Religion

The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Pleasantly Peninsular

Spoiler Space: House of the Dragon Series Premiere

TOURNAMENTS

Outkast Song Tournament: Results!

Van Halen Song Tournament – Nominations

