Avocado Book Club – The Waste Lands (The Dark Tower III) – Halfway-Point Discussion

The discussion thread for the first half of the third installment of Stephen King’s Dark Tower series. I’m keeping this one short: what do you think of the book so far?
Administrative stuff:
- First up, please use spoiler tags for any talk about events later in the series. Discussing the current book relating to the others is fine, but not everyone has read these books so please be mindful.
- We’ll continue reading The Waste Lands – The Dark Tower III. Please make sure you have finished the entire book on September 10 (thread goes up at noon EDT).