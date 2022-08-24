Avocado Book Club – The Waste Lands (The Dark Tower III) – Halfway-Point Discussion

The discussion thread for the first half of the third installment of Stephen King’s Dark Tower series. I’m keeping this one short: what do you think of the book so far?

Administrative stuff:

First up, please use spoiler tags for any talk about events later in the series . Discussing the current book relating to the others is fine, but not everyone has read these books so please be mindful.

. Discussing the current book relating to the others is fine, but not everyone has read these books so please be mindful. We’ll continue reading The Waste Lands – The Dark Tower III. Please make sure you have finished the entire book on September 10 (thread goes up at noon EDT).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...