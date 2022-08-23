Tuesday’s Politics thread found more documents.

OK!! Shit keeps happening!!

First things first, three hundred classified documents:

“Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over.” https://t.co/ZdQNPX2qjk — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 23, 2022

Now I am not the most organized person in the world. I understand papers getting lost in the shuffle. But this is ridiculous. AND HE WENT THROUGH THEM HIMSELF!!!??? Every time I think we’ve hit bottom on the stupidity, he digs himself deeper.

I posted this thread last night about The Idiot’s legal filing yesterday. Worth the click-through and read:

THREAD: What should we make of the motion filed by Trump's legal team regarding the search warrant executed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2022

Per that filing:

After reading Trump's motion, it is apparent that his team either has no legal strategy or has put any strategy they have on the back burner in favor of making talking points in the press.



Either way, the motion filed today was poor work product. He does not have good lawyers. https://t.co/lOnFxGENW0 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 23, 2022

One more, sorry, I just can’t get over this:

NYT: The extent to which such a large number of highly sensitive documents remained at Mar-a-Lago for months, even as DOJ sought their return, suggested to officials that Trump or his aides had been cavalier in handling it, not fully forthcoming with investigators, or both. https://t.co/UrvGNrNXBh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2022

So….organize your papers and make sure there isn’t anything from the CIA or anything in there. Did you check behind that box you use as a file cabinet for the odd nuclear secret? That’s where I found some in my house, dontcha know. Be cool, be kind, and beHAVE. Sheleeta out.

