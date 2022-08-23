Tuesday’s Politics thread found more documents.

OK!! Shit keeps happening!!
First things first, three hundred classified documents:
Now I am not the most organized person in the world. I understand papers getting lost in the shuffle. But this is ridiculous. AND HE WENT THROUGH THEM HIMSELF!!!??? Every time I think we’ve hit bottom on the stupidity, he digs himself deeper.
I posted this thread last night about The Idiot’s legal filing yesterday. Worth the click-through and read:
Per that filing:
One more, sorry, I just can’t get over this:
So….organize your papers and make sure there isn’t anything from the CIA or anything in there. Did you check behind that box you use as a file cabinet for the odd nuclear secret? That’s where I found some in my house, dontcha know. Be cool, be kind, and beHAVE. Sheleeta out.