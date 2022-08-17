Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Being Single(-ish) (08/17/2022)

Instead of chatting about connecting with people or being connected, today’s prompt is about the single life. What do you appreciate about it, what do you hate about it? If you’re partnered up, do you ever miss it? Or is it something you hope to never need to do ever again? Or any other thoughts related to the topic.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

