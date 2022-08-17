Outkast Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “B.O.B.” (42) vs. “The Way You Move” (8)
Match 2: “So Fresh, So Clean” (32) vs. “Roses” (15)
Match 3: “Ms. Jackson” (39) vs. “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” (7)
Match 4: “ATLiens” (25) vs. “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (13)
Match 5: “Hey Ya!” (34) vs. “The Whole World” (14)
Match 6: “Rosa Parks” (32) vs. “GhettoMusick” (8)
Match 7: “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” (25) vs. “Elevators (Me & You)” (10)
Match 8: “Aquemini” (25) vs. “Player’s Ball” (7)
Some sweet stats:
Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (13) in a close match against “ATLiens (25).
Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “Aquemini”, “SpottieOttieDopaliscious”, “ATLiens” all with 25 votes against “Player’s Ball” (7), “Elevators (Me & You)” (10), Da Art o.f Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (13) respectively
Biggest beatdown – “B.O.B.” (42) beat “The Way You Move” (8) by a 34 votes.
Voting end 19 August, 10 PM EDT