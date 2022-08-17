Outkast Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “B.O.B.” (42) vs. “The Way You Move” (8)

Match 2: “So Fresh, So Clean” (32) vs. “Roses” (15)

Match 3: “Ms. Jackson” (39) vs. “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” (7)

Match 4: “ATLiens” (25) vs. “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (13)

Match 5: “Hey Ya!” (34) vs. “The Whole World” (14)

Match 6: “Rosa Parks” (32) vs. “GhettoMusick” (8)

Match 7: “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” (25) vs. “Elevators (Me & You)” (10)

Match 8: “Aquemini” (25) vs. “Player’s Ball” (7)

Some sweet stats:

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (13) in a close match against “ATLiens (25).

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “Aquemini”, “SpottieOttieDopaliscious”, “ATLiens” all with 25 votes against “Player’s Ball” (7), “Elevators (Me & You)” (10), Da Art o.f Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” (13) respectively

Biggest beatdown – “B.O.B.” (42) beat “The Way You Move” (8) by a 34 votes.

Voting end 19 August, 10 PM EDT

