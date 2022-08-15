The Monday Politics Thread Holds Secret Clearance

National Archives Calls Out Trump’s False Accusation That Obama Snatched Documents

The government agency “assumed exclusive legal and physical custody” of Obama’s presidential records when he left office, unlike in Trump’s case. HuffPost

Inside Ms. Marvel’s Partition Storyline With Co-Creator Sana Amanat

“A lot of people at Marvel didn’t know about partition” until the making of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, co-creator Sana Amanat tells Teen Vogue. Teen Vogue

How a tiny nonprofit with no full-time employees became the foremost tracker of gun violence in America

“We realize that we are making a difference. We’re making the conversation consistent,” he said. “If they’re using ‘according to Gun Violence Archive,’ they’re using consistent vetted data, and that legitimizes their story as much as it does us.” CNN

A man died after he collided with a US Capitol barricade in fiery crash and started shooting into the air: police

“Just after 4:00 a.m., a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street,” police said. “While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.” Insider

Merrick Garland Strangely Unmoved By Trump Request To Do Us A Favor Though And Call Off The FBI

Trump reached out to the sitting Attorney General to say that everyone in US America is hoppin’ mad about a duly executed search warrant seeking the return of US government property and classified documents? The guy who campaigned on a promise of jailing his opponent for the improper handling of classified documents said “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go?” Sure, Trump blew off a subpoena for at least four months, but if AG Garland could just “do us a favor though,” wouldn’t that be better for everyone involved? Wonkette

Once buried in Europe, a Hitler puppet stashed in Frank Oz’s Oakland attic tells his family’s Holocaust story

Long before storing the puppets in an Oakland attic, Mike Oznowicz had buried them in Antwerp for safekeeping before fleeing the Nazi invasion, then retrieved them after the war. They remained in the attic until his son, by then fully aware of the historical importance of his parents’ handiwork, transported them to his Manhattan apartment, where he has kept them for more than 30 years. Forward

The same Joe Biden suddenly looks different

Joe Biden is no more or less capable a president than he was two months ago. His staff is no more or less competent. CNN

It’s not that people are more sensitive these days. Some things just aren’t funny any more

The idea that young people are exceptionally coddled and go to great lengths to protect themselves against the realities of life – to the detriment of the rest of us – has long settled in the brains of the nation, where, in some cases, it seems to have hardened into an immovable plaque. The Guardian

Turns Out Trump Made Mishandling Classified Docs A Felony–And The Schadenfreude Is Real

During his term as President, he signed a 2018 bill into law that changed the penalty for doing so and made the crime a felony. Second Nexus

Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because ‘he didn’t believe in the classification system’

“His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent, and he knew better,” John Kelly, told The Washington Post. Insider

The Daily Stream: The Satire Of Blazing Saddles Still Has Bite Nearly 50 Years Later

Hollywood cinema of the 1970s was something of a miracle, thanks largely to a suffocatingly restrictive ratings system being dropped and audiences showing up for more challenging stories. On the page, “Blazing Saddles” should have just been a fun, dumb fish-out-of-water comedy, but Mel Brooks and his impressive writing team made something else entirely: a fart-joke comedy that also had teeth when satirizing racists and bigots of all types. This movie still packs a bite almost 50 years later, and that’s worth talking about. The Daily Stream

Who Was Malcolm X? The Radical Organizer Shaped the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements

It’s impossible to tell the ongoing story of movements for Black liberation without speaking of Malcolm X. His name is widely recognized, but his omission from school curricula and what has been referred to as his “radical” stance on Black liberation mean that many people have little-to- no understanding of who Malcolm was, what he did, and what he stood for. He was more than a mythic historical figure; he was a human being, the sum of many parts, whose views were constantly evolving before his life was tragically cut short. Teen Vogue

The Guardian view on Biden’s green deal: leadership after Trump’s denialism

When the House of Representatives passed landmark climate legislation on Friday, Joe Biden chalked up one of the surprise successes of his presidency. Only last month his ambitious agenda appeared sunk after a conservative Democrat and coal baron, Joe Manchin, refused to back it. His vote is crucial in an evenly divided Senate. However, the climate proposals were largely resurrected in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), co-authored by Mr Manchin, which Congress approved. The Guardian

‘Texas, we can do Beto’: O’Rourke campaign swing focuses on rural voters

With three months until Election Day, O’Rourke is on the road again and looking to make inroads with voters in rural pockets of the state that trend conservative in his bid to unseat the two-term Republican governor. He’s on a 49-day drive, covering multiple cities a day, on a campaign swing that recently brought him to a collection of towns around Central Texas, including Bastrop, Brenham, Rockdale, Madisonville, Marlin and Waco. Austin American–Statesman

Tijuana goes into lockdown after cars burned across city

At least 19 vehicles, including both privately-owned and public transport, were ignited in different cities in the state of Baja California, according to local authorities, and in some cases blocked the roadways. The San Diego Tribune

EXPLAINER: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church

Earlier this month Nicaragua shuttered seven radio stations belonging to the Catholic Church and launched an investigation into the bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, accusing him of inciting violent actors “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” AP News

Europe’s rivers run dry as scientists warn drought could be worst in 500 years

Across Europe, drought is reducing once-mighty rivers to trickles, with potentially dramatic consequences for industry, freight, energy and food production – just as supply shortages and price rises due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine bite. The Guardian

She fled Afghanistan with her law degree sewn into her dress. Many of her colleagues were left behind

The same documents mean nothing now for her colleagues stuck in Afghanistan, some of whom have gone into hiding. Amina’s friend, Samira, who served on the same court prosecuting violence against women, said she is among about 80 female judges still remaining in the country. CNN

Drug gangs unleash violence in northern Mexican cities

The Mexican border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali along with Rosarito and Ensenada were hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades. NPR

Mexico’s indigenous groups celebrate their heritage

A spokesman for the march said 18 indigenous communities took part in the celebration. BBC

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...