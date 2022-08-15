30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 15: All About Charlize Theron

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on Charlize Theron, who has had one interesting career. With some bit of action early in her career, it wasn’t until about a decade in that she started to really get into this side of the business with things like Aeon Flux. But it was a decade later with Mad Max: Fury Road that she started to become a lot more prominent in this area. Today, we want to know your favorite works of hers over the years.

Bonus: What action film of hers do you wish had gone bigger or had sequels for?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...