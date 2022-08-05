Hold Up! The Weekly Shuffle Thread is Here!

The Clique – I’ll Hold Out My Hand

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! I’ve been holding on to a great word to use as our special theme this week… literally, in fact, because today our special word of the day is HOLD!

Grab a hold of your shuffle and see what songs make an appearance today! But if your shuffle holds back and doesn’t have much to show for it, don’t feel frustrated! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling everyone, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

