WW189: She-Wolf & The Princesses of Prowler — Day Three

You feel tremendous guilt after watching Perfuma get dragged away to Beast Island. To save Etheria, you have to remove the Horde spies and other bad elements from the Resistance, but everyone’s acting so strange, it’s hard to know where to start.
“Some Best Friends Squad we are,” mopes Bow.
Mermista just groans, while Frosta creates an ice sculpture of a Horde soldier and then shatters it. It doesn’t seem to make her feel better.
Adora is taking it hardest of all.
“Maybe I don’t deserve this stupid sword,” she sulks.
Dropping the sword in a nearby umbrella stand, Adora slumps off into the Whispering Woods, needing a little time alone.
Entrapta immediately scurries over to the sword and flails around it excitedly, taking measurements and muttering to herself things like,
“I wonder what would happen if the sword comes into contact with a runestone? Would it become more powerful, or just explode and kill everyone? I have to know!”
Meanwhile, Frosta decides that Adora doesn’t need to be alone right now, so she goes after her. Neither notices that Adora already isn’t alone in the woods — until it’s too late.
Nate has been taken to Beast Island. He was Frosta (Town).
Bresson has been taken to Beast Island. He was Adora/She-Ra (Town).
You now know your most important mission: Rescue Adora and the others from Beast Island, or risk losing Etheria to the Horde. Of course, some of you have a different plan. . . .
The game began with . . .
16 Town Players (The Rebellion)
Adora / She-Ra – can declare the “power of Grayskull” and transform into She-Ra one time, Day or Night, for that one Day/Night cycle, to become invincible (a role claim during the Day will be considered a transformation). Once she has transformed into She-Ra, though, everyone will know her identity. Adora’s power is not a mandatory Night Action.
Mermista – groans at other players at Night. If she groans at Sea Hawk, they will become partners (share a chat), and Mermista can keep investigating if Sea Hawk dies. If Sea Hawk dies before Mermista finds him, she functionally becomes Vanilla Town and can be recruited. She can also continue to groan at other players at Night. It’s very disconcerting.
Glimmer – can teleport one other player each Night to safety (Town Jailer).
Bow – has two attempts to kill another player at Night (Town Vig). If he kills a Wolf, he gets an additional attempt. If he kills two Vanilla Town players, he will feel so guilty he will send himself to Beast Island. If his kill is blocked, he loses the shot. Once he has used or lost all his shots, he functionally becomes Vanilla Town and can be recruited.
Perfuma – is a pacifist. If a player she names at Night is targeted for death, they will not die (Town Healer).
Netossa – is in love with Spinnerella (Town Lover – share a chat, but if one dies, so does the other).
Spinnerella – is in love with Netossa (Town Lover – share a chat, but if one dies, so does the other).
Frosta – can freeze one player each Night, stopping their Night Action if any (Town Roleblocker). Sea Hawk – is a detective. He can investigate one player each Night to learn whether they are Town or Not Town (Town Cop). Shadow Weaver will read as Town. An “Other” player who does not have an alignment yet will read as Unknown. Double Trouble will read as Unknown.
Villagers – Vanilla Town, eligible for Wolf recruitment
VT Message: You are a Villager. You are harmless and kind hearted and make it pretty obvious The Horde are the bad guys . . . mostly.
Town wins when all Wolves & the SK(s) are dead.
4 Wolf Players (The Horde)
Shadow Weaver – can manipulate minds. If investigated, she will read Town.
Grizzlor – is large. Grizzlor can block another player’s Night Action each Night (Wolf Roleblocker).
Hordak Prime – is a cult leader. He can recruit one Vanilla Town player (to become a Vanilla Wolf). If he attempts to recruit a player who is not VT, he will learn they are not VT, but he will lose his ability to recruit. If the recruitment attempt is blocked, HP will have the chance to try again the next Night.
Imp – is a Vanilla Wolf.
The Wolves win when they outnumber other factions or such an outcome becomes inevitable.
1 SK Player
Entrapta – is curious. Each night she will target another player and accidentally kill them.
The SK (or SKs) wins (or win) by being the last player(s) standing.
4 Other Players
Catra – names a player each night. If she finds Adora first, her win condition becomes Town permanently (but she can continue to search for Shadow Weaver). If she finds Shadow Weaver first, her win condition becomes Wolf permanently (she does not join the Wolf chat). If Adora and Shadow Weaver die before she finds one of them, she adopts the alignment of her choice and becomes a Bomb who will die at the end of the Day following the Day or Night of either Adora’s or Shadow Weaver’s death (whoever dies second). As a Bomb, she will choose another player to take with her.
Hordak – names a player each night. If he finds Entrapta first, he will join her SK team permanently (they will share a chat). If he finds Hordak Prime first, he will have the choice to kill him but also die himself (as Town) or join the Wolf team permanently (he does not join the Wolf chat). If they both die before he finds one of them, he will remain neutral.
Scorpia – gives a hug to one player each night. If she hugs Hordak Prime first, she becomes Wolf permanently (she does not join the Wolf chat, but the Wolves will know who she is and vice versa). If she hugs Frosta first, she becomes Town permanently (but she can continue to search for Hordak Prime).
Double Trouble – is a chameleon. They will name another player at the start of each Day, and any Day or Night Action targeting that player has a 50% chance of affecting Double Trouble instead, while any Day or Night Action targeting Double Trouble has a 50% chance of failing. Their win condition is to survive. They can win alongside Town or Wolves but not alongside the SK(s).
- Smokey
spookySide Character
- moonster
- MSD
- Mustard
- Wasp
- Lindsay
- Lamb
- Indy
- Nuka
sic— Sea Hawk (Town) Chum— Villager (Town)
- raven
- Cork
- April
beinggreen— Villager (Town) Nate— Frosta (Town) Queequeg— Perfuma (Town)
- Stoneheart
- Katie
Bresson— Adora/She-Ra (Town)
- copy
- Warrior
- emm
- Marlowe
Backup:
- Josephus
moonster = Michelle from Full House
Smokey = Swift Wind
sic = Glendale the centaur
Mustard = George (Bow’s dad)
Indy = Sheila
beinggreen = a student not a mermaid? or possibly what’s-her-face from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Katie = Yellow Diamond from Steven Universe
April = Cowboys De Moo Mesa (all of them)
Cork = *Beep* Pudding
Marlowe = MASK mechanic
Bresson = Wrong Hordak
raven = Serena (Sailor Moon)
Wasp = Billy on the Street
Warrior = Fblthp
Nate = The Flesh
Stoneheart = Cube the small round robot
Chum = Hindsight Lad
MSD = Real Housewives of Disney
Lindsay = Princess Desparia of the Dour Kingdom
Queequeg = Rainbow Brite
emm = Kitty Witless, Princess of Power
Lamb = Princess Leia
copy = Lego Star Captain
Side = Atticus, King of Corginia
Nuka = Renesmee, animatronic nightmare
No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
No editing or deleting any post without permission.
No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats.
All Night Actions are mandatory (except Adora / She-Ra). If a player or faction has not submitted their Night Action by the designated time, it will be left up to RNG.
Players with Night Actions cannot target themselves and cannot target the same player two Nights in a row.
A tie at Twilight will result in an RNG kill amongst any non-voters (if everyone voted, it will be an RNG kill amongst all players). No Kill is not an option.
Night Actions: block/jail –> recruitment/transformation –> deaths
“Kill” / “Die” = transport(ed) to Beast Island
At this time I’m deliberately keeping it unclear what the current faction numbers are (the header just contains how everyone began the game). However, when a player dies, they will be revealed as scum or Town even if they didn’t start that way, if that make sense. In other words, say Beulah started out as a Villager (Vanilla Town) but was recruited by the Horde (Wolves). If Beulah gets got, Beulah will be revealed as a Vanilla Wolf (and you’ll know Beulah must have been the recruit because everyone else has a specific character name).
Remember that play styles differ. Attack arguments, not people. Be kind, and most importantly, have fun!
Day Three ends at 5:00pm CST on Saturday, August 6th.
