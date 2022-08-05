Job Rants Thread – 8/4/2022 – And Now, This…

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

In what I believe to be a first for this weird little thread, I think I’ll start things off this week with a repost…Of Myself.

Found n yesterday’s PT:

“Unbelievable. After so long with our contract holder being SO VERY insistent that we come back to the office and meet with live clients, and after us INSISTING SO VERY STRONGLY to our increasingly-aggravated and complaining client-base that, yes, they NEED to come in…

NOW is the time they declare Monkeypox to be an actual emergency.”

So, yeah; that’s where I am, week. Also tired. So very tired. Hope you’re all doing better; though, that’s not a high bar to clear, at this point.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Though I doubt it needs to be said at this point, I’ll repeat it, anyway. Get your booster if you can,, wear your mask, and above all else: For God’s sake, just be cognizant. While we’re not as deep in the woods as we once were, there’s still miles to go before a clearing.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...