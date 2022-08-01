August 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

NBC

Legendary game show Password returns to NBC with a fresh new edition starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer along with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests including: Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor.

Starring: Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon

Quick Thoughts: Why are we getting so many Jimmy Fallon based game shows? Glad Keke Palmer’s getting Jimmy Fallon based game show money though.

Premieres August 9th

The CW

Bump

Olympia (‘Oly’) Chalmers-Davis is an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she’s going. Her boyfriend, doctor’s son Lachie, ticks all the right boxes; she and her best friend, Reema, share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world. Oly’s mother Angie and her father Dom are lost in their own mid-life reckoning. At school, Oly collapses in agony. She’s sped to hospital in an ambulance, accompanied by Angie, and they are both stunned – horrified! – to discover that Oly is in labor. Blindsided, in deep shock, Oly rejects the baby entirely. If she doesn’t acknowledge the baby, then she doesn’t have to acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed, or that the baby’s father is not her boyfriend; it’s Santiago “Santi” Hernandez, the laid-back son of Angie’s major work crush: Chilean soccer coach Matias. The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations and with Angie and Dom on the brink of separation already, and Matias and his wife Rosa battling their own messy household dynamic, the arrival of the baby sets off each family in different ways. As the series develops, so does our understanding of what drew Oly and Santi together in the first place, and how it could bring them closer now – if they can navigate this sudden onset of adulthood, and if their families don’t get in the way.

Starring: Nathalie Morris, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Sampson, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquz, Paula Garcia

Premieres August 11th

Leonardo

The series follows da Vinci as he grows into an unparalleled genius [and] renowned polymath whose work overturned the established order. His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series unlocks the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion

Starring: Aidan Turner, Giancarlo Giannini, Matilda De Angelis, Freddie Highmore, James D’Arcy

Premieres August 16th

USA

Snake in the Grass

Four players are dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the four must figure out which one of them is ‘the Snake’ – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.

Starring: Bobby Bones

Premieres August 8th

FX

Welcome to Wrexham

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

Premieres August 24th

FXX

Little Demon

It has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito

Premieres August 25th

AMC

Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

Starring: Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn, , Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez

Premieres August 14th

Vice

Dark Side of Comedy

Comedy has entered a new golden age. Podcasts, social media, and streaming services have all created new life and new laughs for comics living and dead — comics who were once relegated to smoky nightclubs and finite network TV time slots. Similarly, a new generation of comics and comedy fans are reassessing the legacy of legends, some who are even more culturally relevant today than in their prime. Through first-person storytelling, incredible archival, and evocative recreations, Dark Side of Comedy explores the intensely personal journeys of the world’s most beloved comics, and the struggles that they encounter behind the mask. The first season of the show, which is narrated by Dave Foley, will consist of 10 episodes focused on these comics: Andrew Dice Clay, Chris Farley, Freddie Prinze, Artie Lange, Roseanne Barr, Dustin Diamond, Greg Giraldo, Brett Butler, Richard Pryor and Maria Bamford.

Premieres August 16th

Food Network

Big Bad Budget Battle

Three talented home cooks, with a knack for transforming every day affordable ingredients into mouthwatering meals, will be challenged to shop on a budget in the ultimate grocery store – Flavortown Market. With only a small stash of cash, they must buy all the ingredients needed to make the best inexpensive and delicious dish they can. Only the best cook and thriftiest shopper will take home the trophy and a whole year’s worth of groceries.

Starring: Ree Drummond

Premieres August 9th

It’s CompliPlated

It has never been harder to make one meal to satisfy all the people at the dining table and the new series It’s CompliPlated, hosted by vegan foodie and New York Times best-selling author Tabitha Brown, tackles that challenge with incredible results. In each episode, four chefs compete in three rounds of cooking challenges to create dishes that will please judge Maneet Chauhan and a rotating panel of guest judges, each with a very particular palate and tricky food requirements. From a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients and a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish to an Instagram-worthy dinner party without fruits or vegetables, these unique cooking battles showcase how to make delicious food under any circumstance.

Starring: Maneet Chauhan, Tabitha Brown

Quick Thoughts: My computer is absolutely livid with me for not “correcting” the name of this show.

Premieres August 11th

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast

Culinary icon Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay are taking a delicious food tour across the sunny California coastline. In each one-hour episode, Bobby and Sophie explore Los Angeles, with its year-round sunshine and local ingredients that make the city a treasure trove for the best restaurants and chefs. From the glamorous Hollywood establishments to the urban revival of Downtown LA’s hot new eateries, Bobby and Sophie are on a mission to enjoy the most inventive and delectable cuisine the city has to offer. And with so much inspiration, Bobby can’t resist using the very local ingredients to cook up his own dishes for Sophie. It’s the ultimate coastal culinary adventure, Bobby and Sophie-style!

Premieres August 22nd

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night

If you put a game show and a food competition show in a blender, you get Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. Hollywood celebrities and their closest friends and family join host Guy Fieri in the Flavortown Lounge for an evening of food, drinks and off-the-hook food-related games and trivia like “Dish Pics,” “The Guy-Q Test,” and “Charade the Pantry,” as well as hands-on food challenges like “Blind Baker” and “Omelette Offs.” It’s all fun and games as the guests must stay on their toes as they battle for crazy prizes, and the best part is, it’s all in the name of charity.

Premieres August 31st

Epix

My Life as a Rolling Stone

Tied to the band’s 60th anniversary, this exhilarating series will show a global audience how The Rolling Stones created the blueprint for every budding rock band, and grew from young blues-loving hopefuls to a globally recognized cultural brand. Each episode will feature an intimate portrait of one of the band’s charismatic members (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts), exploring different dimensions of their personalities, their musical brilliance, and their cultural impact. The series aims to reveal The Rolling Stones’ creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety, and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.

Premieres August 7th

HBO

House of the Dragon

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Starring: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn

Quick Thoughts: Hmmm…I might need to bring back the pros and cons for this.

Pros: You can’t tell from the paltry logline HBO fed us but there’s a reason why George R.R. Martin was so gung ho about this being the story that got told in the spinoff. It’s basically The Anarchy with dragons. It’s the Targaryens at the very height of their power, where there are so many heirs and even more dragons. The Dance of the Dragons (as the civil war is called in-universe) is a really fascinating story. Given that Fire & Blood is written from the perspective of a historian who doesn’t have all the answers, book readers might get definitive answers on some of the more cryptic things from the book.

I also love that the Velaryons are Black now even though some “fans” are being fucking dickheads about it and no actor deserves to have to deal with that racist shit. Corlys Velaryon is maybe one of the best characters in that universe and I hope everyone loves him so we can get a spinoff of his travels.

Also look at the wigs! O how I have missed you stupid wigs.

Cons: If they’re gonna keep doing stories from Fire & Blood, this is a weird one to start off with. You’re only 4 kings into the Targaryen reign so why not just start at the beginning? Is it because Jaehaerys and Alysanne had a relatively peaceful reign and most of their drama came from their weird, horny kids? I might just be salty because I want to see their weird, horny kids. May we one day see Saera Targaryen pushing a nun down a flight of stairs. I wonder if they’ll come to regret starting later in the timeline because those first few reigns do a lot to smooth over ALL OF THE INCEST. Oh my god, this is gonna make Flowers in the Attic blush.

I’m also wary of this being the entry point because most of the characters in this story are absolute monsters. This is a real grim story. Get ready for a whole bunch of horrific war crimes!

Premieres August 21st

