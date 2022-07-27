Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Hair (07/27/2022)

Does the opinion of people you might want to date influence what you do or do not do or have or have not done with your hair? Or do you not really care, but might take a long-term partner’s wishes/preferences into account (to an extent)? Or is it just totally irrelevant what anyone thinks or feels and you just do your own thing?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

